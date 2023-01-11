New flood watch issued for Napa County through Thursday morning

REGISTER STAFF
The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued another flood watch for the North Bay region, including Napa County. The watch will remain in force until noon Thursday.
A wind advisory also was declared in the Bay Area through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Renewed rainfall in Northern California may result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, as well as other low-lying areas, the weather service’s Bay Area bureau said in its flood watch announcement. Flooding may occur in urban areas and places with poor drainage.
The Napa River was expected to rise later Wednesday, though not to its Monday peak of 21.4 feet, which was fed by runoff from more than 2 inches of rain that fell in 24 hours. Flood monitoring stage on the river north of the city of Napa is 22 feet, and flood stage is 25 feet.
The river was expected to reach 20 feet at midnight starting Thursday, and 20.3 feet at 10 p.m. Saturday following more Bay Area rains expected later this week, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.
The weather service issued its wind advisory based on forecasts of southeast winds measuring 15 to 30 mph, with gusts peaking at 50 to 65 mph. Wind speeds are expected to be greater at higher elevations.
The risk of tree limbs and poles toppling in high winds will be greater due to earlier rainstorms that have saturated and weakened soils in Northern California, forecasters said.
Rainfall at Napa County Airport was expected to total ¾ to 1 inch during Wednesday, followed by as much as another quarter-inch overnight.
As of Wednesday Jan 11, 2023 the Napa River is running high but has not flooded over its banks at the Oxbow.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area
Storm Coverage 2
A pedestrian walks by Wilford’s in downtown Napa with the Napa river visible as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 1
A pedestrian using an umbrella crossed the street in downtown Napa as rain continued to fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind, including bursts of small hail.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 3
A pedestrian crosses train tracks in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 4
Storm clouds hang over First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall onTuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 5
Valerie Bez and her dog Maggie walk down the sidewalk in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 6
A pedestrian using an umbrella walks along the sidewalk in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 7
Pedestrians using an umbrella cross train tracks downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 8
The First Presbyterian Church spire is seen reflected in a puddle in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall onTuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 11
A tree is seen reflected in a puddle in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall onTuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 10
A pedestrian using an umbrella walks along the sidewalk in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 1
Yountville town employees worked to contain flooding at Hopper Creek, which spilled over into the Oak Circle neighborhood Monday morning. The latest atmospheric river to enter the Bay Area brought more than 2 inches of rain to many parts of Napa County.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 2
A pedestrian paused to look at a flooded street after Hopper Creek in Yountville spilled over on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 4
The Mira Winery vineyard is seen flooded in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 3
A flooded section of Washington Street is seen in Yountville on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 5
A car passes along a flooded section of Washington Street in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 6
Pedestrians pare seen walking across a foot bridge above Hopper Creek which spilled over and flooded the Oak Circle neighborhood in Yountville spilled over on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 1
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 2
People stood on the banks of the Oxbow Commons flood bypass near the Napa River on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 3
A person takes photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 4
A Pedestrian walks along the Napa River through Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 5
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 6
People are seen near police tape and restrictive signs erected to keep people from entering Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 9
People are seen crossing the First Street bridge in downtown Napa as the Napa river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew works to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates Thursday after closing the Napa River downtown spillway the day before. Authorities planned to shut the gates again Saturday ahead of new Bay Area storms expected to raise the river level north of the city past 23 feet by Tuesday, less than two feet below flood stage.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks toward Oxbow Commons after the flood gates were reopened less than 24 hours after being closed in Napa on Thursday. The city plans to close them again on Saturday as another band of significant rainfall heads towards the North Bay.
Nick Otto, Register
Kennedy Park encampment
A Napa City employee is seen collecting fallen debris in Kennedy Park caused by strong winds which accompanied the most recent storm to slam into the Bay Area on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People are seen taking photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons on Thursday. The Oxbow Commons flood gates were reopened on Thursday, but city officials say they will be closed again on Saturday as another wave of storms are suppose to hit the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
The Napa Golf Course in Kennedy Park is seen flooded on Thursday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Storm
Spectators watched as crews worked to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates on Wednesday while a powerful storm began passing through the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian using an umbrella walked past a sign warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People gathered near the Napa River on Wednesday, before authorities closed the Oxbow Commons flood gates to turn the linear park into a flood relief channel during a major Bay Area storm.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walked Wednesday along McKinstry Street in Napa, which was closed later in the day in preparation for shutting nearby flood gates that would turn the Oxbow Commons into a flood bypass for the Napa River downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant a technician with the flood control district cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons Flood Gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates will close today in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks through Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Signs warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons are seen in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A view of the Oxbow Commons as the rain falls in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walking across the First Street Bridge looks down at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant, a technician with the Napa County Flood Control District cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons flood gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates closed in anticipation of the major storm approaching the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gather in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A spectator braves the rain to get video of crews woringk to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gathered in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday evening, as a powerful storm bore down on the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew worked to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates before noon Thursday in downtown Napa. The city and the Napa County flood control district plan to close them again Saturday afternoon ahead of another expected storm in the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
