New flood watch issued for Napa County through Thursday morning

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued another flood watch for the North Bay region, including Napa County. The watch will remain in force until noon Thursday.

A wind advisory also was declared in the Bay Area through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Renewed rainfall in Northern California may result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, as well as other low-lying areas, the weather service’s Bay Area bureau said in its flood watch announcement. Flooding may occur in urban areas and places with poor drainage.

The Napa River was expected to rise later Wednesday, though not to its Monday peak of 21.4 feet, which was fed by runoff from more than 2 inches of rain that fell in 24 hours. Flood monitoring stage on the river north of the city of Napa is 22 feet, and flood stage is 25 feet.

The river was expected to reach 20 feet at midnight starting Thursday, and 20.3 feet at 10 p.m. Saturday following more Bay Area rains expected later this week, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

The weather service issued its wind advisory based on forecasts of southeast winds measuring 15 to 30 mph, with gusts peaking at 50 to 65 mph. Wind speeds are expected to be greater at higher elevations.

The risk of tree limbs and poles toppling in high winds will be greater due to earlier rainstorms that have saturated and weakened soils in Northern California, forecasters said.

Rainfall at Napa County Airport was expected to total ¾ to 1 inch during Wednesday, followed by as much as another quarter-inch overnight.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area