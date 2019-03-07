A work crew came to Napa on Thursday to install a steel span crossing Napa Creek, again allowing downtown visitors to cross the waterway behind the Main Street Exchange building.
The footbridge, which extends more than 80 feet and links the West Street parking lot to a plaza near the historic Napa Valley Opera House, was built off-site under the guidance of Valentine Corp. of San Rafael, then brought to Napa by flatbed truck and lowered in place with a crane.
Valentine submitted the winning $287,369 bid for the project last June.
An earlier span, built in 1981 from laminated and glued timber with concrete decking, was removed after sustaining damage from the 2014 earthquake and soil settling that forced temporary repairs. It was removed on Aug. 24, 2018 on the fourth anniversary of the quake, according to Eric Whan, interim public works director.
The bridge replacement will allow for improved pedestrian circulation from First Street to Pearl Street along the back sides of the Opera House, containing Blue Note, and Cole's Chop House and Torc restaurants.
The span also improves access to the Oxbow Commons recreation area.
Replacing the walking bridge was one of two pedestrian projects the city scheduled for the busy Main Street corridor early this year. Farther south, Napa is rebuilding sidewalks facing Veterans Memorial Park to twice their current width to open up room for outdoor dining at local restaurants.