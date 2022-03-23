New gas station/carwash/store proposed for Napa's Soscol Ave.

Drivers looking to fill their gas tanks, even at today’s high prices, could soon have a new option in Napa.

A Fremont-based company has filed a pre-application with the city to build a new gas station, car wash and convenience store on Soscol Avenue, across from the Gasser Building.

According to the applicant, AU Energy LLC, a “Shell mobility station” and Loop convenience store would be located on a combination of two parcels. The largest is an empty lot at 418 Soscol Ave. The second is an adjacent, smaller parcel at 141 A Silverado Trail.

AU Energy has been in contract to buy the Soscol Avenue parcel for about five months, said listing agent Randy Gularte of Sotheby’s International Realty. He represents Gary Piner, the owner of 418 Soscol Ave.

“It’s a great location for what they intend to do,” said Gularte, in particular its access from both Silverado Trail and Soscol Avenue. He also thinks the convenience store will benefit residents of nearby homes and apartments. “There is a need for that kind of service that in that area.”

The Soscol Avenue parcel was listed about eight months ago for $1.6 million, said Gularte.

Information about the sale of the Silverado Trail parcel, which includes a residence and is also intended as part of this project, was not immediately available. A representative for the owner of 141 A Silverado trail, owned by the “S Jame & Mello Barbara Trust” could not be immediately reached.

Sunny Goyal, a representative from AU Energy, could not be reached by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the AU Energy pre-application, plans call for a 3,780 square-foot gas station area with five fuel dispensers, a 3,355 square foot convenience store and 1,127 square feet car wash. The project would also include two 20,000 gallon underground storage tanks. The car wash would use recycled water.

The gas station, store and car wash would be open 24-hours-a-day, daily, said the application. AU Energy is not new to Napa. The company also owns a parcel home to a Loop convenience store and Shell station on Trancas Street.

When asked about the choice to add a gas station to Napa's Soscol Avenue, Gularte pointed out that as long as it meets city requirements, “It’s strictly up to the developer to come up with an idea,” for the parcel. “They’re not asking for any zoning changes,” he pointed out.

This isn’t the first time a redevelopment plan has been proposed for the same location.

In 2019, a company called Meridian Property Ventures II of San Ramon asked the city of Napa to review a preliminary plan to build a medical office building on the property. It would have become home to a DaVita Kidney Care facility, according to the application. That plan did not progress.

In a 2019 Napa Valley Register story, Piner said he had owned the lot at 418 Soscol Ave. for 25 to 30 years. At one point, there was a bar at the site, he said.

“It is a very desirable piece of property,” Piner said. “There’s not a lot of property available in that location and it has good visibility.”

Medical building planned for Soscol Avenue in south Napa The vacant lot at 418 Soscol Ave. between Big O Tires and a billboard advertising a Vallejo cannabis dispensary is mostly unremarkable.

According to the Sotheby’s listing information, from 1947 until the mid-1980s or early 1990s, there were three buildings located at 418 Soscol Ave.

One, on the southwest corner, was a residence that was added onto over the years.

The second, at the northwest corner of the site was a residence/store/bar that also was added onto over the years.

The third was likely a garage located at the northeast corner of the site. After the buildings were demolished sometime in the 1980s or early 1990s the site was left undeveloped.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

