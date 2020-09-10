New Highway 29 traffic signal system in American Canyon could debut soon

Caltrans operates only one other adaptive traffic system on a highway in District 4, which serves the Bay Area, said a report to the American Canyon City Council.

“I think it might be very helpful,” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said. “It will be nice to be the laboratory on that.”

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority could equip buses with devices that work with the signals. That way, if an express bus is running late, it can have the green light extended an extra five to 10 seconds to go through an intersection, Miller said.

The American Canyon City Council last week heard an update on Highway 29 improvement plans in general. Council members made it clear they want to see more than the two major studies of proposed improvements that were issued over the past six years.

City Councilmember David Oro said Caltrans hasn't made any significant Highway 29 changes, although a lot of paperwork is flying around.

At the very least, he wants Caltrans to lower the Highway 29 speed limit in American Canyon. He has seen highways with speed limits of 35 mph passing through small towns, Oro said. In American Canyon, the speed limit is 50 mph to 55 mph.