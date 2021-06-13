New homes planned for a Napa school's farm parcel

The project will include new public streets and the connection of Sierra Avenue to Villa Lane. Five open space parcels are also planned.

“To help address the city of Napa’s concerns with affordable housing,” Davidon Homes has asked for approval of 13 accessory dwelling units within certain plan lots, said the project application.

These 406-square-foot ADUs are located on the ground floors of the planned homes and use separate entrances on the side.

“Davidon is excited to be under contract to purchase this property from NVUSD and to have the opportunity once again to work in Napa,” said Steve Abbs, vice president, land acquisition & development.

“We are hopeful to acquire the entitlements this time next year and break ground immediately thereafter, by end of summer 2022. Homes sales would likely start at the beginning of 2023, and occupancies in fall 2023," Abbs said.

The homes will be sold at market rate prices, possibly starting in the $700,000 range, said Abbs. However, “To provide pricing at this time with sales so far out is not possible to project,” he noted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}