New legislation requires local agencies to send agenda packets via email on request

Local government agencies are required to email meeting agenda packets to people who request them, Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Saturday.

Senate Bill 274, introduced by State Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont), updates California's Brown Act, which previously required local governments to send agenda packets on request via physical mail. With emailed packets, community members can instantly review information before meetings instead of having to wait for the agendas to arrive in the mailbox.

"I am pleased Governor Newsom has signed this common sense piece of legislation to make it easier for community members to stay up-to-date on the important issues to be considered at future meetings by their representatives," Wieckowski said in a statenebt,

The bill was met with bipartisan support in the Legislature. Media organizations, the Los Angeles Sunshine Coalition and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association also drew in support.

"SB 274 creates significant benefits for people who want to closely monitor local government meetings," Adrian Riskin, policy and advocacy coordinator of the L.A. Sunshine Coalition, said in a statement. "It closes a small but consequential loophole to make meeting agendas available by email upon request."

