New look coming to Napa City Hall with Sedgley to become mayor, Painter and Narvaez joining council

The last candidate to enter the mayor's race was Martin, a local financial planner and president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who did not begin his campaign until after the COVID-19 emergency triggered shelter-at-home orders starting in March that dealt a body blow to Napa's tourist economy and its budget.

“Right now it’s different and we need to create a new normal,” he told the Napa Valley Register in September about the city's budget stress and his promise to apply his financial background to a solution.

Despite trailing the field, Martin held out hope that his mayoral run would encourage “people who want to be taken seriously as locals” – such as younger Napans and the Latinx community – to become more deeply involved in civic affairs.

“I think what we’ve done is awakened a lot of people in Napa; now a lot of people will pay more attention to what goes on in City Hall,” he said Tuesday night from Honrama Cellars in south Napa. “We’ve done everyone we could to make sure people who thought they never had a voice, have a voice. I congratulate Scott, but we will continue to make sure that our voices are heard at City Hall.”

Martin left open the possibility of running for office again in the future, including for a City Council seat.