New look coming to Napa City Hall with Sedgley to become mayor, Painter and Narvaez joining council

Scott Sedgley, the two-term member of the Napa City Council, has a clear path to become the city's first new mayor in 16 years.
Returns released Wednesday night by the Napa County Election Division placed Sedgley, who had the endorsement of departing four-term Mayor Jill Techel, well in front with more than 64% of the vote, tallying 16,319 of the 25,436 votes counted. Trailing him was Sedgley’s City Council colleague Doris Gentry with just over 20%, and first-time mayoral candidate Gerardo Martin at more than 15%.
On course to join the City Council are Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez, who held commanding leads for two of the four voting districts newly drawn for this election. As of Wednesday morning, Painter had garnered 57% of the vote for the 2nd District in west Napa, while Narvaez was in front in the 4th District representing central Napa, with 69%.
John Tuteur, the county's registrar of voters, estimated there were still 8,000 ballots countywide to count in coming days, but Napa candidates did not expect them to change the Tuesday night results.
Sedgley, Painter and Narvaez will be sworn into their offices Dec. 8.
The wide margin of victory in the mayoral race came as a surprise and a relief to Sedgley.
“That was great news – we worked hard, had a great campaign,” he said from his home 10 minutes after polls closed. “This good of a margin at 8 is a relief … I would never have expected that; you work hard toward that, but I’m pragmatic and look (conservatively) at things. It could have been an even split down the road."
Sedgley pinned his mayoral victory less to any one stance or vote than to the breadth of his involvement in the community, from three decades as a Napa firefighter to a stint with the Napa school board to his election to the City Council in 2012. “I think that’s what spoke – I’m tested, I’m known,” he said. “People trust me and know I’m a man of my word.”
The mayor's race pitted two current council members who gave up a chance at re-election to compete for Napa's highest post. Sedgley entered the race in January 2019 with the endorsement of four-term Mayor Jill Techel, who announced she would not seek re-election. Gentry, a former businesswoman elected to the council in 2016, announced her own mayoral run two months later.
Reached at the NapaSport restaurant where she was spending election night with supporters, Gentry appeared to take the defeat in stride.
“I’m really surprised that it would come out with such a landslide against me, especially when I had to so many votes in 2016,” she said, referring to her City Council victory four years ago. “But the people have spoken and the voters have spoken. … I just had to be myself and stand up for my beliefs and do what I did. The voters have spoken in Napa, and I believe in the voters.”
Gentry expressed no immediate plans to seek elected office again. “I served four years on City Council and I loved every minute of it – I loved helping the community and I loved participating in the decisions of Napa,” she said.
The last candidate to enter the mayor's race was Martin, a local financial planner and president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who did not begin his campaign until after the COVID-19 emergency triggered shelter-at-home orders starting in March that dealt a body blow to Napa's tourist economy and its budget.
“Right now it’s different and we need to create a new normal,” he told the Napa Valley Register in September about the city's budget stress and his promise to apply his financial background to a solution.
Despite trailing the field, Martin held out hope that his mayoral run would encourage “people who want to be taken seriously as locals” – such as younger Napans and the Latinx community – to become more deeply involved in civic affairs.
“I think what we’ve done is awakened a lot of people in Napa; now a lot of people will pay more attention to what goes on in City Hall,” he said Tuesday night from Honrama Cellars in south Napa. “We’ve done everyone we could to make sure people who thought they never had a voice, have a voice. I congratulate Scott, but we will continue to make sure that our voices are heard at City Hall.”
Martin left open the possibility of running for office again in the future, including for a City Council seat.
The mayor's contest in Napa took on an often strongly personal tone, as Sedgley annoyed conservatives with his pro-labor and progressive stances. Gentry, a 2010 Republican candidate for the state Assembly and a longtime organizer of the city Fourth of July parade, drew passionate opposition from progressives with votes against flying the LGBTQ rainbow flag outside City Hall and openly supporting merchants who defied state and county shutdown orders this spring during the COVID-19 emergency.
Critics – some of whom launched Facebook groups to fight her candidacy – also attacked her claims of business success, and the Napa Valley Register last month confirmed that former owners of companies she claimed to have owned over the years disputed her accounts.
This election marked the first time that Napa's City Council members have been assigned to one of four voting districts in which they must reside, and where only those living in a district vote for their representative. Napa adopted the area-based system in May in response to a petition from the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which alleged that the previous system allowing voters from across the city to choose councilmembers violated state voting-rights law by diluting the influence of Latinx residents. (The race for mayor remains an at-large election, open to voters citywide.)
Trailing Painter in the 2nd District are David Campbell trailed her with 20%, followed by Jim Hinton at 12% and Paul Stoddard at just under 10%.
Painter, who celebrated with supporters — including Rep. Mike Thompson, the St. Helena Democrat who was easily elected to a 12th Congressional term — on a private Zoom call Tuesday evening, said the night's projected lead was the culmination of "a long journey" and months of hard work.
"I'm really grateful for the support of residents of District 2, and I'm ready to work hard," Painter said. Her first priority upon assuming office would be to work with her council peers to promote stability for Napa's residents as well as its economy through the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Longer term, Painter added, she was looking forward to updating the city's general plan, which is to guide city growth and development through about 2040, and building housing for Napa's work force.
"We haven't had someone with land use and planning experience on council for a number of years, so that's something I'm excited to bring," she said.
Painter, a land-use planner for more than 30 years, entered the race for the 2nd District, which includes west Napa south of Redwood Road, with the most experience in city service, having served on the Planning Commission since 2015.
Campbell, the runner-up, is a former wine executive in the Napa Valley, and was seeking city office for the first time after serving in the Progressive Alliance and as chair of Health Care for All Napa Valley.
"I intend to continue to advocate for the positions that were the basis of my campaign," Campbell said. "I don't have any intention of quietly disappearing into the sunset."
Stoddard, a businessman who has served in finance and operations for Chateau Montelena and Treasury Wine Estates, previously ran for Napa County treasurer in 2010. He, too, congratulated Painter, and indicated potential interest in running for a seat on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Hinton, a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization, previously ran for council in 2018 after competing for seats in Congress and the Board of Supervisors.
In the 4th District covering central Napa, Narvaez, a local insurance broker, was making his second council bid after placing fourth in a six-person field in 2018. After that election, he was selected for the advisory committee helping to craft Napa's new general plan.
Opposing Narvaez was Cazares, who purchased the downtown Sushi Mambo restaurant in 1997 and operated it until its closure following the 2014 earthquake (it continues to do business in Calistoga).
Narvaez held a wide lead for the 4th District seat over challenger Renee Cazares, who had 31% of the Wednesday vote. In a statement from her campaign spokesperson, Cazares wished Narvaez the best, adding she hoped he would "advocate well for the people of District 4 and the City of Napa."
In an interview Tuesday, Narvaez said he was excited to have earned the votes and trust of his neighbors.
"This is something I don't take lightly, and it motivates me even more to do the work," Narvaez said. Like Painter, he cited the need for additional housing in Napa as a major priority.
Narvaez, a small business owner, veteran, and father of two young children, will be the second Latino councilmember in Napa's history after Alfredo Pedroza, who served from 2012 to 2014 before then-Gov. Jerry Brown selected him for an open Napa County supervisor's seat. He spoke about connecting with members of the community — especially those on the margins — as well as young families, who Narvaez said he knows first-hand are "struggling to live in Napa."
Ultimately, Narvaez said, he is "here to represent everybody."
"I welcome conversation with all members of District 4 and the whole city," he said. "I think the elections brought on a lot of division in our community. It's time for us to put our differences aside and start working together ... to serve our community."
Napa's other two council members, Liz Alessio of the 1st District and Mary Luros in the 3rd District, will be up for re-election in 2022.
Watch Now: Poll: Americans approve of Anthony Fauci's handling of COVID-19
Check out the photos of cruise night in Napa
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.