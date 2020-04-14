New mapping tool helps identify which areas might be most vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic

However, even people without chronic respiratory or cardiovascular health problems who experience prolonged exposure to pollution are thought to be at greater risk from the coronavirus.

"Even if you don't have asthma, there are changes on the cellular level from exposure to air pollution," Prunicki said.

"When you're hit with something like a virus, especially this virus, and you've got immune cells not working as well, it's going to cause more problems," she said.

And this interplay between the virus, air pollution and chronic health conditions is expected to land more heavily on low-income populations and communities of color.

"It's well known that the less fortunate share a bigger burden of the air pollution exposure," Prunicki said.

The map also allows users to look at specific counties or neighborhoods in order to track potential vulnerabilities, like what percentage of the population lives below the poverty line, has limited English skills, works in vulnerable jobs, is classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "socially vulnerable" and lives in overcrowded households, among other things.

The map also includes population percentages by race.