New medical clinic opens in American Canyon

Carbon Health, the technology-enabled healthcare provider, has opened a new clinic in American Canyon. The clinic will first offer COVID-19 testing before offering full urgent care later this fall. Patients can book an in-clinic appointment for COVID-19 PCR tests and antibody tests by registering online or through the Carbon Health app.
The new clinic is located at 3431 Broadway a8 in American Canyon and will be open weekdays (Monday - Friday) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..
