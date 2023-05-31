Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There won’t be any new buildings popping up at the large, walled-off empty lot in the heart of downtown Napa, at the intersection of First and Main streets, any time soon. But last week the area was spruced up with a new, nature-themed mural, set to remain in place for several years – or at least until the parcel is eventually developed.

The mural, painted over the past two weeks on site by the San Francisco-based artist Paz de la Calzada, is called “Water – It Vines,” according to the city of Napa’s recreation manager Katrina Gregory. She noted that the mural — which features hues of blue, green and white in a flowing, flowery pattern — is inspired by organic shapes of the local flora and the nearby Napa River.

“The meditative and repetitive lines create a flowing environment that is both inviting and enriching as well as reflecting on human connections with the natural world,” Gregory said in an email.

The mural has been painted upon the black wooden fence that’s surrounded the vacant location for several years. Buildings last stood on the site — now filled with a scattered assortment of greenery, including trees that reach above the wooden walls — back in 2015. The former Don Perico and Tuscany restaurant buildings were torn down to make way for a four-story, 28,180-square-foot building proposal that was meant to serve as the new headquarters for Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits.

But Stefan Matulich, then Bounty Hunter’s chief executive, told the Napa Valley Register in 2021 that the business hadn’t been involved with the project since at least August 2019, owing to leadership changes. The Argentine billionaire Alejandro Bulgheroni, who owned Bounty Hunter after founder Mark Pope sold the company to him in 2014, had sold it to Diego Marcos Borrero in 2019. As a result, the building proposal became uncoupled from the Bounty Hunter business, according to past Register reporting.

Developer Tuscany Building LLC — owned by Bulgheroni — does still have approval from the city to build the originally proposed building; the city’s planning commission granted a second two-year permit extension in September 2021.

Neal Harrison, Napa’s economic development director, noted that was the point when the city reached out to the property owner to see if it would agree to some sort of beautification of the property while it remained undeveloped. The planning commission resolution approving the second extension included a request that the developer maintain the sidewalk, repair the wooden fence, and install a mural or some other form of graphics on the fence.

The owner agreed to pay $10,000 for the project, and the city organized the artist selection process, according to Gregory. The agreement states that the mural will be up for three years or until the property is developed, and the property owner will be responsible for maintenance during that time.

Despite the loss of Bounty Hunter involvement, there was some momentum for the building to happen two years ago. The company was in talks with technology entrepreneur and Napa resident Jason Johnson to establish a “social club” on the upper floors of the building, and was planning for a non-Bounty Hunter restaurant to occupy the ground floor, Johnson said at the time. He didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story; in 2021 he said the “social club” would offer an experience similar to the San Francisco-based Founders Den, a technology start-up incubator of which he was then a managing partner.

But there don’t currently appear to be clear plans of what to do with the space. Jim Silver, managing director at Ren Acquisition Inc. — which is part of the New Frontier Wine Co. owned by Bulgheroni — said in an email that the company doesn’t have anything to report yet about it.

“We hope to make it look a little better while we work up some new plans,” Silver wrote. “Now that COVID and the supply chain issues are behind us, we are looking at new possibilities, but I can’t say or promise anything right now.”

