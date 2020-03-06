New Napa County ballot measure sought for watershed protections

Napa County voters in November may once again have the chance to vote on stronger protections for trees in the unincorporated area's rural watersheds.

It remains to be seen if the quest results in a ballot box battle, as happened with Measure C in 2018. But watershed protections could once again be in the spotlight.

Local environmentalists on Friday filed at the county Election Division their intent to gather signatures for the Napa County Water Sustainability Initiative of 2020. They need about 7,000 signatures by May 8 to qualify a measure for the Nov. 3 ballot.

“Our intent is the preservation of our watershed lands for the long-term sustainability of our water,” proponent Mike Hackett said. “And we need a plan to do so.”

Proponent Jim Wilson, who was standing nearby, had something to add.

“In a climate change world, destroying our forests is not going to cut it for our kids,” he said.

Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas on Friday said the group hadn’t seen the text of the proposed initiative. The group opposed Measure C, which narrowly lost after a hard-fought campaign.