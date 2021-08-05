New Napa County cases of COVID-19 jump to 45 on Thursday

Another 45 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 10 the day before, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.
The latest cases continue the upward trend of COVID-19 infections, which have risen for the last five weeks and totaled 168 July 23-29, up 65% in a week. Thursday's new cases marked the largest one-day increase since 52 infections were reported July 29, according to the county Health and Human Service agency's COVID-19 informational website.
New cases increased more than threefold from June to July, from 240 to 886.
Countywide, 10,607 cases have been reported since the arrival of the pandemic in the U.S. in early 2020, and 85 people have died, including a woman who died on Tuesday in the city of Napa.
The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus also increased Thursday, from eight to 14, the county reported. A total of 468 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Napa County.
The county did not report how many of the new cases and hospitalizations were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
In response to the growing COVID-19 caseload and the spread of a more contagious Delta variant of the virus, seven Bay Area counties on Monday revived requirements that people wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they have been fully vaccinated. Napa County is requiring workers at county-run health care and group living facilities to show proof of full vaccination or else be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.
In addition, the Napa Valley Unified School District, which educates more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, announced Tuesday it will require students and faculty to wear masks or other face shields inside school buildings, though masks will be optional outdoors.
