New Napa County cases of COVID-19 jump to 45 on Thursday

Another 45 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 10 the day before, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.

The latest cases continue the upward trend of COVID-19 infections, which have risen for the last five weeks and totaled 168 July 23-29, up 65% in a week. Thursday's new cases marked the largest one-day increase since 52 infections were reported July 29, according to the county Health and Human Service agency's COVID-19 informational website.

New cases increased more than threefold from June to July, from 240 to 886.

Countywide, 10,607 cases have been reported since the arrival of the pandemic in the U.S. in early 2020, and 85 people have died, including a woman who died on Tuesday in the city of Napa.

The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus also increased Thursday, from eight to 14, the county reported. A total of 468 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Napa County.

The county did not report how many of the new cases and hospitalizations were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

In response to the growing COVID-19 caseload and the spread of a more contagious Delta variant of the virus, seven Bay Area counties on Monday revived requirements that people wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they have been fully vaccinated. Napa County is requiring workers at county-run health care and group living facilities to show proof of full vaccination or else be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.

In addition, the Napa Valley Unified School District, which educates more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, announced Tuesday it will require students and faculty to wear masks or other face shields inside school buildings, though masks will be optional outdoors.

That first fall school drop-off is coming. For many families, its a fall fully back in class, and it's causing some worry.  Just ask 12-year-old Janelle Velador. Shes going into seventh grade in East Palo Alto, California. But despite some spring and summer school in person, shes still adjusting.  "I was kind of nervous."And for her mom, Evie, the nerves are the same. Even though Janelle is vaccinated against COVID, Evie's 8-year-old son isn't eligible yet.  "Scary, because you just don't know what to expect. We thought we were almost out in the clear," Evie Velador said.And then of course, theres the Delta variant, spreading even among those vaccinated.  "It's much more contagious than the common cold. It's about as contagious as chicken pox, which is a very contagious virus," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University."Because it's the Delta. You know, it's it's getting worse. You know, once you think you're taking one step forward, you take two steps backward," Evie Velador said.How worried should parents be about their child catching COVID in school this fall?  "Rates of infection school are extremely low in general, probably lower than the outside community. So if your kids are going to spend their day somewhere, schools are the right place to spend it," Dr. Lynn Silver, a pediatrician and public health adviser at the Public Health Institute, said. The latest science shows overall, children who do get COVID are more likely to have mild symptoms. They can still transmit the virus, and they can still have potential complications. "It all depends on the prevalence in your area and the activities that you're doing. And so the amount of contact kids are having is a factor in the amount of contact they may have to people exposed. If you have a very high prevalence in the community, there is transmission to kids," says Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at  Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Dr. Michelle Prickett is a mother of three, two of whom aren't eligible yet for vaccinations. She says while she waits for that, there are still layers of other protection for children. "We need to think about having vaccination rates as high as possible for those students that are eligible. We also need to think about masking and ventilation are really the keys to making sure people are safe and then using our screening tools that we have," she said.At Janelles school, that includes a once-weekly rapid COVID test. That's something that has given both her and mom peace of mind going into the fall.  "There is nothing really to be scared about, they're just checking to see if you're sick or not," Janelle said."It makes me feel a level of certainty that we're going to be OK, at least when it comes to the kids bringing anything back from school," Evie Velador said. CNN contributed to this report. 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

