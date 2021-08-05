New Napa County cases of COVID-19 jump to 45 on Thursday

Another 45 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 10 the day before, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.

The latest cases continue the upward trend of COVID-19 infections, which have risen for the last five weeks and totaled 168 July 23-29, up 65% in a week. Thursday's new cases marked the largest one-day increase since 52 infections were reported July 29, according to the county Health and Human Service agency's COVID-19 informational website.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

New cases increased more than threefold from June to July, from 240 to 886.

Countywide, 10,607 cases have been reported since the arrival of the pandemic in the U.S. in early 2020, and 85 people have died, including a woman who died on Tuesday in the city of Napa.

The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus also increased Thursday, from eight to 14, the county reported. A total of 468 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Napa County.