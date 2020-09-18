 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Napa County COVID-19 cases drop to lowest weekly level since June
alert

New Napa County COVID-19 cases drop to lowest weekly level since June

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

On Friday Napa County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for the week, the lowest total since late June.

And for the fourth week in a row, cases have been below 100, which increases the county's prospects for further state loosening of restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

Based on interviews with new cases, the county said the most common exposures were household contacts (39%), followed by community spread of unknown exposure (29%) and gatherings and/or travel with friends and extended family (12%).

The county said that 17% of new cases couldn't be reached for interviews or refused to answer questions.

Males represented 55% of new cases while 47% were Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported. The highest proportion of new cases -- 21% -- were people under 20, followed by those in their 30s -- 19%. The average age remained 39.

With the additional 14 confirmed cases reported Friday, there have now been 1,600 confirmed cases in Napa County since March, with 336 currently active. There have been 13 deaths.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3caT2TK.

Watch Now: Keep this in mind if you're considering skipping the flu shot this year



 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News