New Napa County COVID-19 cases drop to lowest weekly level since June

On Friday Napa County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for the week, the lowest total since late June.

And for the fourth week in a row, cases have been below 100, which increases the county's prospects for further state loosening of restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

Based on interviews with new cases, the county said the most common exposures were household contacts (39%), followed by community spread of unknown exposure (29%) and gatherings and/or travel with friends and extended family (12%).

The county said that 17% of new cases couldn't be reached for interviews or refused to answer questions.

Males represented 55% of new cases while 47% were Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported. The highest proportion of new cases -- 21% -- were people under 20, followed by those in their 30s -- 19%. The average age remained 39.

With the additional 14 confirmed cases reported Friday, there have now been 1,600 confirmed cases in Napa County since March, with 336 currently active. There have been 13 deaths.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/