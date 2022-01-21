 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Napa County COVID-19 cases hit another high; county reports 111th and 112th COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus update COVID
Dreamstime.com

New COVID-19 cases in Napa County continued to rapidly surge this week. 

Napa County reported 1,470 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday for the week of Jan. 14- Jan. 20, which represents a 43% increase in cases from the previous week and a new weekly record. 

Last week, the county reported 1,025 positive cases for the week ending on Jan. 14, the first time Napa County recorded more than 1,000 cases in a seven-day span.

The county also reported two more coronavirus-caused deaths on Friday.

One death, on Jan. 20, was of a man in his 80s who lived in the city of Napa, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. The man was vaccinated but hadn’t received a booster, Greenbaum said.

The other reported death, on Jan. 19, was of a woman in her 70s who lived in the city of Napa. She was unvaccinated, Greenbaum said.

That's on top of two other COVID-19 deaths the county reported earlier this week. 

On Friday, the county reported 407 new positive tests, a stark increase from the 314 reported Thursday and the 290 reported Wednesday. 21 hospitalizations were reported, a decrease from the 22 reported Thursday.

Infection rates have been rising in the county and across the United States since December with the spread of the virus’ more transmissible Omicron variant.

Napa County on Friday reported that 73.4% of the local population has been fully vaccinated. And 51.4% of the population has also received booster doses. U.S. residents age 5 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

The Napa Valley Unified School District reported earlier this week that 281 people had tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 10. That was the first update to COVID-19 data from the district since NVUSD returned from a three-week holiday recess that began in December. 

The infections included 267 students, 1.61% of NVUSD's enrollment, and 14 employees. 

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

