New Napa County COVID-19 cases hit new high

Vaccine
Chayakorn76, Dreamstime.com

Napa County went into uncharted territory with its latest, weekly COVID-19 report, breaking the 1,000 mark of new, known cases for the first time.

The county reported 1,025 new cases for Jan. 7-13, a 17% increase. Still, local hospitalizations with COVID-19 held steady at 18, the county reported on Friday.

The latest daily case count reported on Friday was 404, more than most weekly case counts during previous surges.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, talked about the Omicron surge at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. This was before the latest figures were available.

Local daily new case rates for the latest surge have exceeded those during the summer Delta surge by about four times and last winter’s surge by about double, Relucio said.

Studies show the Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster than the original COVID-19 and Delta variant. More of it is in the bronchial passages, but not so much in the lungs. One person can infect three to five people at a time.

People are also reading…

The Omicron variant has milder, cold-like symptoms, she said. The hospitalization rate is one-third that of the Delta variant.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the hospital,” she said. “But it’s not quite yet at the point where we saw it last winter. We might need to give it a couple of weeks to see if it catches up.”

Relucio looked at what might lie ahead.

“We’re hoping for a rapid rise and fall in cases, with a tall, skinny peak, based on the experiences in South Africa and the UK,” she said.

Hopefully, there will be an increase in home tests as promised by President Joe Biden, with the goal of reducing transmission rather than counting cases. There could be increased vaccine- and disease-induced immunity.

There are tools to combat COVID-19, such as vaccinations and boosters, upgrading masks, ventilation, social distancing, therapeutics, getting tested and staying home when sick, Relucio said.

“At this point, it’s a matter of people choosing what they are going to do and assessing the risks,” she said.

What are your chances of getting reinfected with omicron? For now, there's not enough data to know for sure, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top pandemic medical adviser. He spoke at a Covid-19 Response briefing.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments.

