New Napa County COVID-19 cases increase by 7

New COVID cases continue at a reduced level, with just seven reported on Thursday.

That makes for 59 cases so far this week, with one additional day's worth yet to be reported. Last week there were 60 cases for the week, which was the lowest total in two and a half months.

There have now been 1,659 cases in Napa County since March, with 13 deaths, 1,254 people recovered and 392 people still dealing with the virus, the county said. There have been no Napa County deaths reported since Aug. 17.

Three people were hospitalized, the same number as the day before, the county said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged recent success in reducing COVID spread and said this could result in the county moving from red to orange in the state's rating system, allowing expansion of business openings.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus

