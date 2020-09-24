 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Napa County COVID-19 cases increase by 7

New Napa County COVID-19 cases increase by 7

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

New COVID cases continue at a reduced level, with just seven reported on Thursday.

That makes for 59 cases so far this week, with one additional day's worth yet to be reported. Last week there were 60 cases for the week, which was the lowest total in two and a half months. 

There have now been 1,659 cases in Napa County since March, with 13 deaths, 1,254 people recovered and 392 people still dealing with the virus, the county said. There have been no Napa County deaths reported since Aug. 17.

Three people were hospitalized, the same number as the day before, the county said Thursday. 

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged recent success in reducing COVID spread and said this could result in the county moving from red to orange in the state's rating system, allowing expansion of business openings.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Watch Now: How to prevent your kid from having remote learning burnout

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News