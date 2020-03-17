New Napa County health measure doesn't include shelter-in-place - yet

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday ordered that gatherings be limited to less than 50 people because of COVID-19, but didn’t to tell residents to shelter-in-place – yet.
These less-than-50 events come with a social distance requirement of six feet, Relucio told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Also, there are hygiene requirements such as providing hand sanitizer.
“I think we are not going to be far behind the other counties that have issued shelter-in-place,” Relucio said.
Six Bay Area counties have told residents to stay home for all but essential errands. Relucio said this includes Santa Clara County, which has been a COVID-19 epicenter with more than 140 cases, and nearby counties that intimately share health systems.
Napa County as of Tuesday morning had no reported COVID-19 cases, with 29 tests done and eight people under investigation with tests results still awaited. The one positive test wasn’t a resident but someone who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza spoke of striking the balance of keeping the community safe and the business community running so people have jobs, with community health paramount. He asked Relucio to share more about why Napa County isn’t doing shelter-in-place.
Relucio said outbreaks of illness in Napa County reported to date have had causes other than COVID-19. There is a lot of influenza going around, she said. A person in Calistoga died of influenza.
A pool of positive tests for COVID-19 is the tip of the iceberg of the actual cases, she said.
“We haven’t discovered the tip of the iceberg yet,” she said. “But I’m sure we’re sitting on cases. We just haven’t detected them.”
Discussions with health officers across the Bay Area led to the less-than-50 gathering measure, though Napa County might not be far behind in going to the more extreme shelter-in-place approach, Relucio said.
“Do we have any folks who need to be tested who are waiting for a kit?” Supervisor Ryan Gregory asked, referring to the well-publicized shortage of COVID-19 test kits in the nation and state.
Relucio said the county is still forced to ration testing. Since COVID-19 has no cure or treatment, testing decisions are based on such factors as whether someone ill is hospitalized or living in congregate settings such as a shelter.
“We have to prioritize,” Relucio said. “It’s not all comers off the street who can get tested. I wish it was different. I’m frustrated, too. I’m frustrated we haven’t had a case. I’ve been wanting to rip off this band-aid for several weeks.”
People with fever, cough and shortness of breath should call their health care provider, she said. The provider would call Public Health, fill out a form and make an appointment for a drive-through COVID-19 test.
“Not everybody’s going to get tested,” she said. “We’re still at the point where we’re having to prioritize testing, unfortunately.”
