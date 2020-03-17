New Napa County health measure doesn't include shelter-in-place - yet

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday ordered that gatherings be limited to less than 50 people because of COVID-19, but didn’t to tell residents to shelter-in-place – yet.

These less-than-50 events come with a social distance requirement of six feet, Relucio told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Also, there are hygiene requirements such as providing hand sanitizer.

“I think we are not going to be far behind the other counties that have issued shelter-in-place,” Relucio said.

Six Bay Area counties have told residents to stay home for all but essential errands. Relucio said this includes Santa Clara County, which has been a COVID-19 epicenter with more than 140 cases, and nearby counties that intimately share health systems.

Napa County as of Tuesday morning had no reported COVID-19 cases, with 29 tests done and eight people under investigation with tests results still awaited. The one positive test wasn’t a resident but someone who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza spoke of striking the balance of keeping the community safe and the business community running so people have jobs, with community health paramount. He asked Relucio to share more about why Napa County isn’t doing shelter-in-place.