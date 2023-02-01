 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Napa County, North Bay phone numbers may get 369 area code

  • 0

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of Northern California — including Napa County — may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties in the Bay Area as well as Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity counties elsewhere in California, CPUC officials said.

The change is necessary because the available prefixes for numbers in the 707 area code are expected to be depleted by December of this year, according to the CPUC, which approved the overlay last June.

Existing phone numbers and prices of calls will not change, and people can still call three-digit numbers like 911, 988, 211 and 311.

People are also reading…

More details about the change can be found at https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/707areacode.

— Bay City News Service

New research from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's Department of Electronic Systems may be bad news for sufferers of 'man flu' or kids hoping to miss school as it can tell the rest of us whether they're just feeling lousy or are seriously ill.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians strike against planned demolitions in East Jerusalem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News