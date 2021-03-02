New Napa County option for proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

In partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation, Napa County has installed a flag retirement box at the Veteran’s Services office, 650 Imperial Way, Suite 101 (2d Floor).

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.

Members of the Napa County Veterans Services Office will be responsible for coordinating the proper disposal of the worn flags with the Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard.

“The United States Flag is a powerful symbol of our nation and its history. Moreover, the flag represents the pride, principles and commitment of All Americans,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dell Pratt, Napa County’s Veterans Services officer. “When a flag is worn or otherwise unsuitable for display, United States Code requires a dignified and proper disposal. I encourage all Napa County residents to utilize a US Flag Retirement Box to properly retire flags

In addition to this new option, a flag disposal box can also be found in the lobby of the Napa County Sheriff Department at 1535 Airport Blvd. in Napa.