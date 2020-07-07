New Napa COVID-19 cases dropped to 12 on Tuesday

After reporting a record 60 cases on Monday, Napa County said new cases dropped to 12 on Tuesday.
There have been 448 cases since March, with the number of positive results more than tripling since the start of June. As of Tuesday, there were 15 people hospitalized. The county's death total remained at four.
Because of the surge in cases, Napa County said Monday that it planned to ratchet back some commercial activities starting Thursday. The new rule would shut down dine-in restaurants, bars, indoor wine tasting rooms and several other types of businesses.
Of the 12 new cases, seven were from the city of Napa (249 cases cumulatively), three from American Canyon (76 cases) and two were from St. Helena (16 cases).
Tests have been given to 22,872 people in Napa County.
Napa County coronavirus demographic information can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
