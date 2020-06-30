New Napa COVID cases drop to 7 on Tuesday

Napa County reported Tuesday that seven more residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 317 cases since reports began in March.
Five people continue to be hospitalized. The number of deaths remained unchanged at four, the county said. Of the county's 317 cases, 137 cases are listed as recovered.
The number of cases has been increasing throughout June, with 40 new cases reported on Monday, representing two days of testing.
The number of cases has been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on following shelter-at-home orders, county officials said. Socializing over the Memorial Day weekend was credited for the early upswing.
Of the seven new cases, five were people ages 18 to 49 and two were people ages 50 to 64. Napa and American Canyon each had three new cases, bringing their totals to 187 and 55 cases, respectively, while Calistoga had one new case for a total of 35.
The county reported that 20,133 tests have been administered locally since the start of testing, with 19,756 tests coming back negative. There are 60 people awaiting results.
California reports 223,982 COVID cases and 5,988 deaths.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
California has reported more than 201,000 cases, with more than 5,800 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 124,000 deaths.
