New Napa COVID cases drop to 7 on Tuesday

Napa County reported Tuesday that seven more residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 317 cases since reports began in March.

Five people continue to be hospitalized. The number of deaths remained unchanged at four, the county said. Of the county's 317 cases, 137 cases are listed as recovered.

The number of cases has been increasing throughout June, with 40 new cases reported on Monday, representing two days of testing.

The number of cases has been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on following shelter-at-home orders, county officials said. Socializing over the Memorial Day weekend was credited for the early upswing.

Of the seven new cases, five were people ages 18 to 49 and two were people ages 50 to 64. Napa and American Canyon each had three new cases, bringing their totals to 187 and 55 cases, respectively, while Calistoga had one new case for a total of 35.