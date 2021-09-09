New Napa middle school planned for St. John’s downtown school building

For 108 years, before it closed in 2020, St. John’s Catholic School educated thousands of youths at its downtown Napa campus.
Come August 2022, students could once again fill the halls at St. John’s.
A fledgling independent public charter middle school, Mayacamas Charter Middle School, announced plans to lease the former parochial school building and gym. It's located at 983 Napa St.
“From day one, St. John the Baptist School was our dream space,” said Lauren Daley, one of the organizers of the new school.
“It’s a beautiful school, it’s centrally located, it’s walkable for many people and it’s the right size,” she said. “It’s ideal for us.”
“The school has a wonderful welcoming feel,” said Jolene Yee, a Mayacamas co-organizer.
They've formed a nonprofit foundation, the Napa Foundation for Options in Education, to launch the new middle school.
“We felt that it’s the perfect place to start a new school," said Yee.
Joe Oberting, the former principal of St. John’s, and currently a deacon at St. John’s and the CFO at the Diocese of Santa Rosa, said the use is a good fit.
“We know it’s next to impossible that St. John’s would be reborn without a huge, huge amount of dollars,” said Oberting. St. John’s, which included grades K to 8, closed because of declining enrollment.
“This really should be a school,” said Oberting. “It was built to be a school and the building is ideally suited to be a school.”
“Our ideal would be if it was faith-based but we didn’t have anyone else who was interested,” in leasing the entire space, he said. “We thought this is the next best thing.”
Notably, the proposed charter school would allow the church to continue to offer religious education classes in the school’s classrooms three nights a week, said Oberting.
“The building will be fully alive, day and evening, with the school and religious education in the evening.” Some 200 youths use the building weekly, he said. Some of those kids could end up being Mayacamas students, he noted.
Oberting said the arrangement has not been finalized so he couldn’t give exact leasing information, but when the county rented the school property for those affected by COVID-19, it paid $16,000 a month. The school should expect to pay something in that same range.
Now that a site has been identified, next up for the founders is presenting their petition for a new charter school to the NVUSD.
Daley admitted that they are not optimistic about their chances with NVUSD. After all, the district is already closing two middle schools, Harvest and River, due to declining enrollment.
“It’s definitely an uphill battle to get this approved and to get the school district to change their minds,” about the need for a new charter middle school, admitted Daley.
Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road in southwest Napa will shut its doors after the 2021-22 school year.
The Napa Valley Unified School District board also will replace River Middle School in north Napa with an English-Spanish language immersion academy, which will begin operating at River’s Salvador Avenue campus for 2022-23 and carry on a dual-language curriculum similar to the one offered by Harvest.
River had been a charter middle school until 2019.
However, Daley and Yee believe there is still a need for such an independent charter middle school.
If the NVUSD doesn’t approve their petition, their plan is to approach the Napa County Office of Education for their charter.
“The district has no comment at this time,” about a new charter middle school petition, said NVUSD spokeswoman Cass Caufield. Such a petition has yet to be received by the District, she noted.
Daley said that so far, the Mayacamas Middle School group has about 139 families, including 158 students, that have indicated an interest in the potential new charter middle school.
Yee and Daley have budgeted for as many as 336 students within five years. “That’s the cap,” said Daley. “We’d like to see 180,” enrolled in the first year.
If the NVUSD decided to close River, a former charter middle school, why do the organizers think a new charter middle school is needed?
Daley said that with the closure and consolation of local middle schools, the only public school options that are left for students are going to be either “a very large middle school or a language academy which is really focused on kids on a dual language immersion program.”
“What that leaves is a hole for kids who won’t necessarily thrive in a large middle school program and who aren’t in the dual language immersion program,” said Daley. “We feel the need for a free public school that is accessible to all middle school students that is a small alternative to a large middle school.”
“If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that we need school choice and options in education.”
Daley argued that just because River will close “it doesn’t mean it wasn’t needed,” said Daley. “It doesn’t mean it wasn’t hugely beneficial to the health of the district.”
“I still believe there are many kids for whom a large middle school is not a viable option,” said Daley.
Daley has first-hand experience. Her own son just graduated from River Middle School. Her daughter also attended River but because River is closing, she’s now at a private middle school.
“I saw how great,” the project based and social and emotional learning curriculum was at River Middle School, she said.
“I cannot fathom throwing that away,” for future students, said Daley.
“River was a highly successful school,” said Yee.
“It existed for two decades and it served a population of student that wasn’t necessarily served by the other middle school in Napa,” she said. “That’s not to say that the other middle schools aren’t great middle schools. But we really feel strongly that the combination of the project-based learning and social emotional learning is a necessary combination for a lot of kids."
Yee wants all Napans, even those without children, to consider the importance of public schools.
“One of the things that I think people forget about our community is that having good public schools brings families to Napa.” And while the city relies on visitors and tourism, “the strength in our community is really built on the backs of families and one of the biggest draws for families coming to Napa is good public schools.”
“Families moving to Napa build a strong community and that builds longevity in the community and a workforce … and all the things Napa needs to grow,” said Yee.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
