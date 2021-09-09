New Napa middle school planned for St. John’s downtown school building

“This really should be a school,” said Oberting. “It was built to be a school and the building is ideally suited to be a school.”

“Our ideal would be if it was faith-based but we didn’t have anyone else who was interested,” in leasing the entire space, he said. “We thought this is the next best thing.”

Notably, the proposed charter school would allow the church to continue to offer religious education classes in the school’s classrooms three nights a week, said Oberting.

“The building will be fully alive, day and evening, with the school and religious education in the evening.” Some 200 youths use the building weekly, he said. Some of those kids could end up being Mayacamas students, he noted.

Oberting said the arrangement has not been finalized so he couldn’t give exact leasing information, but when the county rented the school property for those affected by COVID-19, it paid $16,000 a month. The school should expect to pay something in that same range.

Now that a site has been identified, next up for the founders is presenting their petition for a new charter school to the NVUSD.