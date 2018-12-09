As soon as next summer, Napa visitors will have one more place to leave their cars while they sample dishes at the Oxbow Public Market, sip ales at the Stone brewery or stroll the downtown streets.
A parking lot on a vacant 1.6-acre parcel at 750 Third St. will include space for 86 vehicles, six motorcycles and racks for bicycles. The project, for which Napa earlier approved $417,519 in funding, gained Planning Commission approval last week and will take up a formerly residential-zoned gravel patch the city has owned since 1975.
The parking area will be within walking distance of the Oxbow district on First Street to the north, as well as to the Napa Valley Expo farther east on Third. Just west opposite Soscol Avenue is Stone Brewing’s Napa gastropub, which opened in May at the 19th-century Borreo Building with no on-premises parking, and a bridge stroll farther west leads visitors toward numerous restaurants, wine tasting rooms and shops in the heart of downtown.
Earlier designs placed 67 vehicles into the narrow property, which is bordered on its west by the Napa Valley Wine Train line, but the final version makes room for 19 more cars while still including landscaping and 54 newly planted trees, according to city senior planner Michael Allen.
Three 15-foot-high light towers will illuminate the facility at night, with their bulbs angled to keep glare away from homes to the east. Electrical connections will be included to allow for four electric-vehicle chargers to be added in the future.
The Third Street lot becomes another step in meeting increased downtown parking demand after the creation of a temporary lot on the site near Pearl Street where the Cinedome theater stood until its demolition in 2015. Unlike that facility, the upcoming Third Street lot is intended to be permanent, partly because other construction would be ruled out by its location in the Napa River floodplain, Allen said.
Funding for the new parking area will stem from leftover funds from one parking lot and cancellation of another. The city completed the Cinedome-area lot with $117,519 to spare, then drew on $300,000 originally reserved for a never-built lot off Pearl and Clinton streets on land belonging to the Napa Sanitation District.
As Napa’s growing tourism industry increases downtown traffic, the city is pinning its long-term parking solution on a multistory garage that would hold more than 300 vehicles near the former Cinedome block. The structure, predicted to require at least $12 million, is intended to reduce an expected shortfall of 850 parking spaces by 2030.