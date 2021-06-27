New Napa school budget predicts continued enrollment fall-off, with more closures possible

The Napa public school network’s post-pandemic financial forecast for the next three years begins with larger budget reserves than in years past. But officials also warn that a long-running decline in student numbers will continue deep into the decade as birth rates fall and housing costs swell, thus threatening to erode state funding that is based on attendance levels.

Nearly 12.1% of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s 2021-22 budget will be held in reserve, more than four times the 3% minimum required to avoid the risk of insolvency and a state financial takeover. However, that reserve is expected to shrink to 8.1% the following year and to 4.24% in 2023-24, according to the three-year budget NVUSD’s board approved Thursday night.

NVUSD, which operates public schools in Napa and American Canyon, forecasts $174.2 million in revenue in the next fiscal year, which begins Thursday, against expenses of $171.8 million. However, the district is then expected to run two years of deficits as revenues drop to $170.8 million in 2022-23 and $172.4 million in 2023-24, while expenditures in those years are predicted to reach $178.5 million and $180.6 million.