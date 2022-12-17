New Napa Valley College Board trustees sworn in

Jeni Olsen and Jason Kishineff were sworn in as the newest Napa Valley College trustees Thursday evening, representing Districts 5 and 3, respectively.

District 5 covers the city of Napa’s Linda Vista and Browns Valley neighborhoods while District 3 covers American Canyon.

Olsen, who now represents District 5, replaced longtime-board trustee Michael Baldini who stepped down after serving five four-year terms. The district Kishineff now represents was previously was represented by Elizabeth Goff. Both ran unopposed.

Olsen founded Teens Connect in 2017, an organization that provides teens with tools and resources to prioritize their mental health and wellbeing and she hopes to bring her experience with the nonprofit to the board to support students’ pathways to success.

“I am excited about learning what other community colleges around the state are doing, and what is happening at the state level through the (Community College League of California) to find out what we can do better here, or enhance what we’re doing,” said Olsen.

Former pharmacy technician Kishineff previously led three unsuccessful campaigns for congress in 2018, 2020, and 2022 to unseat California’s U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson.

His goals as a new NVC board trustee are to prioritize marginalized communities and make sure that the school runs as smoothly as possible, while ensuring an affordable education.

“Ideally, I would like to see student fees go way down, but I don’t really have purview over that. I just want to make sure that the onsite housing is affordable,” said Kishineff.

Also at the board meeting, trustee Jeff Dodd, representing District 2, was re-elected to his position as president in the coming year and District 6 representative Ines De Luna Trustee was elected as 2023 vice president.

