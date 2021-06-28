New Napans mourn loss of their Great Danes

Bill and Kristin Ervin were 15 minutes from arriving for the first time at their new home in Napa when they got the news that no pet owner ever wants to hear.
Their two dogs, Great Danes named Cookie and Penny, were dead.
Even worse, they’d died while with a pet transport company that the couple had hired to personally drive the dogs from the Ervin’s former home in Michigan to Napa.
The driver, a man they knew as Shawn, could not explain what happened to their beloved pets.
“This was the nightmare of all nightmares,” said Bill Ervin.
Their dogs were loving, loyal members of their family, said Kristin Ervin. “They would literally follow us from room to room. They were the best dogs we ever had … just the sweetest.”
Two Great Danes on the move
The Ervin’s move to California started simply enough. The couple was relocating to Napa, where they’ve signed on as realtors with Keller Williams Real Estate. (This past week they rented a home in Sonoma). To make the move, they needed help transporting their three pets, a cat, and the two Great Danes.
Weighing 115 and 132 lbs., and stretching as tall as six feet, it’s not like the Cookie and Penny could ride in the back seat of a car during a cross country move, said Bill.
On the internet, Kristin found a company called VIP Pet Delivery. After talking to owner Rachel Cottrell, of Topeka, Kansas, Kristin thought she’d found the right help.
Two people would ride with the dogs, making sure they traveled safely, Cottrell reportedly told Kristin. A cargo van would allow enough room for their two giant crates and bedding. Because the dogs were so big, Kristin was told they’d be the only transport for the journey.
"I love that,” Kristin recalled thinking. “That sounds perfect.”
Plans were made to drive the two 6-year old dogs and their cat Nelly. In total, it would cost $2,750, half of which the Ervins paid upfront.
Then the plans changed.
“About 10 days before we were to leave, (Rachel) said she was exposed to COVID and they didn’t want to risk it.”
Instead, Cottrell reportedly suggested another driver. He’s a veterinarian, and “one of my best drivers,” Cottrell reportedly told Kristin.
“I’m thinking ‘OK’ if she’s saying this is one of her best drivers.” Still, she asked to see photos of the van and the travel set up.
On Mon., June 7, the transport van arrived at the Ervin’s home.
The driver, said to be named Shawn, didn’t look old enough to be a vet, thought Kristin. That was a red flag, she said.
When Kristin asked him how to spell his first name, “He looked at me and hesitated,” before spelling the first name as Shawn instead of Sean.
Kristin then asked Shawn how long the trip would take.
“He said, ‘I’m not sure.’”
That was a bit odd, said Kristin, but when she suggested they share locations on their phones so they could track him, Shawn agreed.
The Ervins set up the crates and travel supplies for the dogs. They gave Shawn some anti-anxiety travel medicine for the dogs, who had recently been to their vet and were in good health.
“And that was it,” said Kristin. Unbeknownst to the family, that was the last time they’d Cookie or Penny.
After Shawn left, the Ervins noticed something odd: Shawn had turned off his phone tracking.
Instead, Cottrell provided periodic updates to the Ervins.
She told the couple that Shawn was in Texas, which baffled the couple. They thought he’d be taking Highway 80 west, a more direct route.
By Wednesday, The dogs and cat were in Phoenix and “making good time,” to Napa.
Yet the worst was to come.
On Friday, as they drove their rental car from the airport to Napa, a man who said his name was Jack Nakomoto Sr. called the Ervins.
Nakomoto Sr. said he was the driver’s father.
“Both of your dogs died,” said the caller, abruptly.
“They smelled real bad and they were cremated,” at a facility in San Bernardino, Nakomoto Sr. reportedly told the Ervins. He said his son, who the Ervins thought was named Shawn, was too upset to talk to the Ervins directly.
“I was in shock,” said Kristin.
“We were very shaken at that point,” said Bill.
It sounded very suspicious, they said.
“You’re lying,” Kristin remembered thinking. Had Shawn sold the dogs? Left them somewhere? Overdosed them with the anti-anxiety medication?
The cat had survived. Nakomoto Sr. told the Ervins that other drivers would bring their cat to Napa from San Bernardino.
Nellie arrived safely.
What happened to Cookie and Penny?
The family has since contacted Riverside County Animal Services. A case has been opened. The Ervins have also contacted an attorney.
Cottrell could not be immediately reached to comment on this story. VIP Pet Delivery’s website and Facebook page have been disabled. The Nakomotos could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.
However, in an interview with ksnt.com of Topeka, Kansas, Cottrell told the news station, “I really f***ed up, I messed up for lack of better words,” she said. “I wish I would’ve never hired anyone else but my family to do anything else for me.”
Adding to the trauma and confusion, it turns out that the dogs had yet to be cremated.
“That was great news because then we could find out how they died,” said Bill. Results from a necropsy are expected in the coming weeks.
“The most disturbing thing is that we never received a call your dogs are in distress,” said Bill. If they had known, they would have done whatever it took to go to the dogs or get help.
The Ervins said they also have other suspicions. They think Cottrell was going to drive the dogs herself but decided to outsource it to yet another company. They don’t believe the driver was the real Shawn.
“We just want her to never ever have the opportunity to transport animals again and run that kind of business and the people who transported them to be out of business,” Kristin said.
“So that no one ever has to have this kind of experience,” Bill said.
This case is somewhat similar to that of a Napa family who in 2018 sent their German Shepherd, Gunnar, to a trainer in Contra Costa County. Gunnar died in that trainer’s care.
The trainer was sentenced to two years in state prison in 2020 for four counts of animal cruelty. He also was ordered to pay $60,000 damages to Gunnar’s owner.
