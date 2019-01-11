The $31 million building expansion of OLE Health, one of Napa County’s largest health care providers, is on track and on budget, said CEO Alicia Hardy.
Located at 300 Hartle Court in south Napa, construction on the new health care campus is set to be finished in mid-February. Patients should be able to start using the new complex beginning in April, said Hardy.
“This has been a project in the works for years and it’s almost surreal that it’s so close to being completed and that we get to move in,” said Hardy.
“I’m excited to be able to offer our community high quality care in a state-of-the-art facility like this.”
OLE Health’s new campus is expected to better meet the needs of an organization that serves more than 37,000 patients each year at nine locations. Due to such volume, capacity at its original headquarters on Pear Tree Lane in north Napa is strained.
The new 30,000-square-foot campus will serve an estimated 15,000 patients a year, said the organization. Patients will also continue to be served at the Pear Tree Lane facility and OLE's other locations.
The south Napa project will allow an expansion of primary care services by adding 22 patient exam rooms, a triage unit for immediate care services, nine dental chairs, full optometry services, integrated behavioral health, preventive care services, classrooms for health education, a pharmacy, teaching kitchen and a Quest Lab location.
Construction began in February 2017 and today, many finishing touches have been completed. “It’s looking like a real building at this point,” said Hardy.
Elevators for the three story building were recently installed. Almost all of the cabinets and countertops are in place. All of the dental equipment has been delivered and is waiting to be installed. The medical equipment is close behind, said Hardy.
“As soon as the flooring goes in we can install the equipment,” she said.
Thanks to significant contributions from OLE Health foundation board member Darioush Khaledi and the group called 100 Men Who Give a Damn, plans for a teaching garden at the campus can now move forward.
OLE Health sees almost 8,000 children a year and about 45 percent of those are overweight or obese, said Hardy. “The garden will be an outdoor space for kids to learn about how to prepare healthy dishes, healthy eating and physical activity.”
With that funding, the garden is moving along at a very fast clip. “It’s super exciting,” said Hardy.
To date, the health care organization has hired four new staff and providers for the new campus and will hire an additional 13 by April, said Hardy. Additional staff will also be hired for the Pear Tree Lane site.
Last fiscal year OLE Health's more than 37,000 patients had over 107,000 visits, the highest in its organizational history. That’s 9,000 more visits than the previous fiscal year, said Hardy.
OLE Health has an estimated 250 employees.
Starting this month, letters, social media posts, ads and new signage will help patients understand when the new facility opens and which OLE Health location to visit for specific services, said Hardy.
The organization has been talking with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority about options to help patients get from the Pear Tree location in north Napa to the new Hartle Court location in south Napa.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to access our services,” said Hardy.