New plan looks to create a better Imola Avenue in Napa

One feature is creating "transit islands" for bus stops where buses stop in the travel lane. These concrete islands for those boarding buses allow the on-street bike lane to pass behind the bus stop, eliminating potential conflicts between buses and cyclists.

While the plan’s focus is on walkers and cyclists, Tregenza also talked of keeping vehicles in mind. After all, much of Imola Avenue is also state Highway 121.

“Needless to say, we don’t want to develop a plan that would bottleneck the whole corridor,” Tregenza said.

The NVTA held an online public workshop on the draft plan on July 13. Listeners could ask questions.

“All of this seems very necessary,” county Supervisor Brad Wakgenknecht said. “How long will it take for it to be done?”

That in essence is the $14.3 million question.

Tregenza mentioned a variety of potential funding sources, from the state Active Transportation Program to the local Measure T sales tax to traffic impact fees to environmental mitigation.

NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said all of the money won't come at once. Instead, the idea would be to seek funding for this project and that project.