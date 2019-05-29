The Napa Valley Unified School District's Board of Trustees has appointed Martha Franco as the new principal of Harvest Middle School, effective July 1. She is currently the assistant principal.
Franco began her educational career at NVUSD over 20 years ago, serving in various instructional and administrative roles throughout the district.
“Martha is a proven leader, committed to establishing collaborative learning environments and positive school climates wherever she works,” said Dana Page, NVUSD assistant superintendent of Human Resources. “Her passion for, and familiarity with, the Harvest Middle School community made her the perfect choice to assume this permanent leadership position.”
Franco has extensive experience in bilingual education and dual immersion professional development. She served for 18 years as a teacher and academic specialist at Napa Valley Language Academy, supporting and leading its Dual Immersion Program, the district said in a news release.
Currently, she is a member of the team responsible for managing the International Baccalaureate Program (IB) at Harvest Middle School, the only middle school IB program in the North Bay.
“We were fortunate to have a qualified and passionate administrator in place to continue the innovative work at Harvest Middle School,” said Rosanna Mucetti, NVUSD superintendent.
Franco succeeds current Principal Monica Ready, who will leave Harvest to take over the reins as principal of Napa High starting July 1.