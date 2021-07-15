New rural fire station to be built in Napa's Carneros region

Napa County's long quest to replace a small satellite fire station in the Carneros region with a bigger version should finally be realized in this age of increased wildfire threat.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a $1.5 million contract to RO Construction of Lake County. Construction is to begin in July along Old Sonoma Road near the Carneros Resort and Spa and be completed by summer 2022.

No longer will the county fire department use a station that looks like a metal garage and a small garage at that.

“The little one they have out there, I don’t even think it has a restroom,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Plans for the new facility to be located a short distance away show nothing fancy. The station will still be metal with a basic look. But the 1,900-square-foot building will have two bays for fire engines instead of one, an office — and a restroom instead of today’s portable toilet.

Napa County has two fire stations in the Carneros region. The bigger one is along Milton Road on remote Edgerley Island, where rural homes line the Napa River behind levees and wetlands eventually peter out to the south into San Pablo Bay.