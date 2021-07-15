 Skip to main content
New rural fire station to be built in Napa's Carneros region
Carneros fire station

Napa County plans to replace this satellite Carneros fire station with a bigger, improved one a short distance away near the Carneros Resort and Spa.

 Barry Eberling

Napa County's long quest to replace a small satellite fire station in the Carneros region with a bigger version should finally be realized in this age of increased wildfire threat.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a $1.5 million contract to RO Construction of Lake County. Construction is to begin in July along Old Sonoma Road near the Carneros Resort and Spa and be completed by summer 2022.

No longer will the county fire department use a station that looks like a metal garage and a small garage at that.

“The little one they have out there, I don’t even think it has a restroom,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Plans for the new facility to be located a short distance away show nothing fancy. The station will still be metal with a basic look. But the 1,900-square-foot building will have two bays for fire engines instead of one, an office — and a restroom instead of today’s portable toilet.

Napa County has two fire stations in the Carneros region. The bigger one is along Milton Road on remote Edgerley Island, where rural homes line the Napa River behind levees and wetlands eventually peter out to the south into San Pablo Bay.

The smaller, satellite station is along Old Sonoma Highway, near Old Sonoma Road and Highway 12, about two miles west of the city of Napa. Wagenknecht said the “center of gravity” in Carneros has shifted to this area.

Napa County for years has tried to improve the satellite station. In 2007, it considered teaming up with the city of Napa and building a shared station in the city’s nearby Browns Valley area. The idea fell through.

A different solution came about in 2019 as the county tried to resolve issues related to the Carneros Resort and Spa on Old Sonoma Road. The spa was trucking in water instead of relying solely on well water, as the county intended.

The 2019 agreement allowed the piping in of limited city water and addressed resort growth. It also had the resort give the county land along Old Sonoma Road with enough space for a bigger fire station.

“The current fire station only fits one fire vehicle,” county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said. “The new fire station will accommodate two.”

There might not immediately be two fire vehicles at the new station when it is completed, he added. But that could happen at some point if the call volume dictates.

This volunteer station will be designed so it can someday be converted to station staffed 24 hours a day, if need be, he said.

Among its other actions last Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors:

  •  Authorized a $100,000 agreement with Best Best & Krieger LLP for specialized legal services related to development of Lake Berryessa resorts. The county will negotiate with a potential resort developer that would likely invest as much $100 million at the lake, a county report said.
  •  Awarded a $3.4 million contract to Granite Construction of Ukiah to rehabilitate the full length of Airport Boulevard in the airport industrial area, from the railroad tracks to Highway 29. The pavement rating is 32 on a scale of one to 100, with 100 being best.
  •  Awarded a $782,200 contract to Art’s Construction Co. of Fresno to improve the South Napa Shelter at 100 Hartle Court in the city of Napa. Work includes bathroom updates, safety improvements and Americans With Disabilities Act improvements.

Cal Fire has a Sikorsky S70i Cal Fire Hawk water-dropping helicopter based in Lake County that can reach north Napa County fires in five minutes.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

