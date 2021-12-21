New search effort for Crystal McCarthy announced for Wednesday along Napa River

With the search for Crystal Lea McCarthy now in its second week, friends and relatives of the 37-year-old Napa woman missing since Dec. 13 are preparing another extension of their efforts to find her.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Searchers allied with the Facebook group Find Crystal Lea McCarthy announced a new search for Wednesday afternoon, in an area south of where she was reportedly last seen. Volunteers will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Century Napa Valley movie theater at 195 Gasser Drive before beginning their search at noon, according to a notice posted by the group Tuesday.

McCarthy was reported missing on the morning of Dec. 14. Missing-person handbills state she was last seen at about 9 p.m. Dec. 13 on the Napa River Trail between Lincoln Avenue and Trancas Street, at the tail end of a heavy two-day rainstorm that dumped about 4 inches and more on much of the Napa Valley.

Search efforts since her disappearance have included walks of the Napa River banks by detectives, a California Highway Patrol search Dec. 16, and a Napa County Sheriff’s Office boat search Sunday from Kennedy Park north to downtown.

Napa woman Crystal McCarthy reported missing by police Crystal McCarthy, 37, was last heard from Monday night, according to Napa Police.

Police reported earlier that McCarthy’s boyfriend Drew Wright told officers he had last seen and talked to her the night of the 13th, and that he worked that evening and learned she was not home on his return just after midnight.

A roommate of McCarthy and Wright was home that night and spoke with McCarthy just before 9 p.m., when she asked about an umbrella during the tail end of a Bay Area rainstorm, Napa Police said Saturday. At 10:30 p.m., the roommate received a food order placed by McCarthy, but assumed she was in her bedroom.

Wright told police he searched the area the next morning and found some of her belongings on the western bank of the Napa River, near their home.

Detectives have reported no activity on her bank accounts since her disappearance, and her cellphone was at her house.

Also Tuesday, Napa Police released new details about McCarthy’s possible whereabouts Dec. 13 before her disappearance, under the Lincoln Avenue bridge near their home, the department said.

Authorities ply waters of Napa River as search for Crystal McCarthy continues No signs of McCarthy were found during a river search Sunday from Kennedy Park north to downtown Napa, according to police.

According to Sgt. Pete Piersig, McCarthy was observed at about 10:34 p.m. on a security video at a nearby 7-Eleven store, with a homeless man who had recently been released from jail. She was seen in the video purchasing alcohol, a detail Piersig said was consistent with what her boyfriend Wright believed she was doing, Piersig said in an email about the encounter.

Police initially were informed that McCarthy had befriended a homeless woman and had brought food and beverage to her and others in the past, but follow-up conversations revealed she also was a friend of the homeless man, who Piersig said is not suspected of any criminal activities.

The nearest 7-Eleven to the trail is at 985 Lincoln Ave., at the corner of the Silverado Trail and east of the home shared by McCarthy, Wright and their flatmate.

“We suspect she went in the rushing river based on the proximity of her personal belongings, but it is entirely possible she walked away or was taken away,” wrote Piersig. “Since we can’t rule out that she met foul play, we will continue to investigate.”

Crystal McCarthy is described as 5 feet and 4 or 5 inches, weighing 155 pounds with red-orange hair and green-hazel eyes. She was described as wearing a blue hooded jacket and black pants, and does not have a vehicle.

The Facebook group Find Crystal Lea McCarthy can be viewed at facebook.com/FindCrystalLea, and information can be sent to FindCrystalLea@gmail.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org, or Drew Wright at 707-225-4193.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.