New signs near Napa Creek celebrate Napa's urban beavers

Those who regularly cross the Napa Creek footbridge from Clinton Street to Coombs Street in downtown Napa might be unaware of the beavers that live below.

The thick-furred, aqueous mammals are nocturnal, after all, and tend to go about their wood-gnawing, dam-building business when people aren’t around to watch them. They also haven’t been in the Downtown Napa area for all that long, though the increasing presence of them around the city of Napa in recent years has often been heralded as a sign of environmental success connected to the millions spent on flood control projects over the past few decades.

Now, three new signs near the bridge give information about beavers and make it clear beavers are a major — and positive — part of Napa's ecosystem. Beaver facts are spread across two signs, one includes historical context, and one sign — dedicated to “the lives of beavers” — contains sections on beaver dams and beaver family life.

According to one of the signs, American Beaver populations were once spread far throughout the American West, including Napa. Beaver dams created wetlands — a source of tremendous biodiversity — but much wetland habitat was lost when beavers were trapped by humans in the past three centuries. Today, beaver populations are rebounding.

The project happened thanks to work on a community project that came out of Leadership Napa Valley — a local leadership development program. Those responsible for the signs, members of Leadership Napa Valley Class 34, unveiled them at a May 7 ceremony in Heritage Park. The signs were conceptualized and designed by a LNV group known as “the Phenomenal Phour,” with input from the Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District. Funding to manufacture and install the signs was provided by the Napa Resource Conservation District and Napa Recycling and Waste Services, according to a press release.

“I see people cross the footbridge over the creek every day who have no idea what is going on in the creek below” said LNV class 34 member Katie Anderson in a press release. “I like that we’re giving locals and visitors some context about why this is such a big deal.”

About 50 community members showed up to the event, including the members of the LNV group, LNV program director Jill Techel, Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, Napa RCD President Bruce Barge, flood control district manager Richard Thomasser and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley.

No beavers showed up at the ceremony, though a mascot beaver character was present.

Techel, the former Napa Mayor, noted at the ceremony that that she and Wagenknecht had long been involved in the Napa Flood Control Project, and she was excited about the beaver signs because they represent a visual way to show the environment was included in the flood project.

Wagenknect said at the event the presence of the beavers has made people, including himself, excited about the environmental work they’ve been able to do as part of the flood project.

“I mean, look at this,” Wagenknecht said at the event. “This is not an LA River flood project, this is trees, this is widening, this is adding access, this is so much more, and now we’re telling the story.”

Sedgley read a proclamation at the ceremony recognizing the history of beavers in the Napa River and the environmental successes of the flood control project. The proclamation states beavers are a “keystone” species — as well as “true Napa Locals” — and their presence in the Napa River and its tributaries has brought back hawks, minks, river otters, ducks and salmon.

“The idea was just recognizing the health of the river, the ecosystem, and how the flood project helped return some of what was once buried under asphalt and buildings,” Sedgley said in an interview. “I grew up in Napa and I don’t recall playing in the river and all the creeks ever experiencing beavers since the 1960s on. So they’re definitely a new addition back to the river.”

