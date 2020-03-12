New signs will put spotlight on Napa's historic Calistoga Avenue

In addition to the nine pole signs and bronze sidewalk plaques denoting the historic streets, that approval package included the creation of a monumental centerpiece that would include a street map, historical descriptions and possibly a barcode for visitors to scan with their phones for more detailed information.

However, the location of the latter remains unknown and has yet to be permitted. Both Van Giesen and Linn emphasized the importance of this element in the overall design plan, both from an aesthetic and from an informational point of view.

“I just want to say how important it is we get this built. People are going to be walking around and seeing signs with an electric car but there’s no electric car anywhere,” Linn said.

Next steps for the project include gaining approval for the rest of the proposed historic districts, Linn said.

“People seek travel experiences where the destinations, buildings and surroundings have retained their historic character …. It’s part of their learning and their becoming more excited about the area,” Van Giesen said. She believes making a push for this kind of tourism could bring in a lot of money to the region, too.

Linn also said she believes this benefits locals too, not just tourists. “People are surprised that we have these districts, and people want to know what the history is, where the districts are. The people that live here really benefit from it as well,” she said.

