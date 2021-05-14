New software may speed up Napa County wildfire evacuations

Zonehaven monitors vehicle traffic in real time, assists in creating traffic control points and identifies potential evacuation centers based on the flow of evacuating residents from various zones, the Foundation said. The software also provides an interface to facilitate wildfire modeling by incident commanders on scene, as events are unfolding.

“During the devastating fires of 2020, a great deal of planning and coordination by multiple agencies were required to protect lives and property, which could have been aided by a singular emergency management software platform,” said Napa County Sheriff John Robertson.

“This investment by Napa Valley Community Foundation has never been more important and will allow us to implement the program in advance of next fire season and potentially save lives in future wildfires.”

“Zones relate to evacuation orders like ZIP codes relate to delivering the mail” said NVCF Vice President of Community Impact Julia DeNatale. “We’re proud to be making this investment because it will reduce ambiguity about who needs to pack up and go when danger is approaching.”