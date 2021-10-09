New state health care system will bring about changes to Napa's homeless services system

Napa’s homeless services system is about to experience an overhaul as the existing Whole Person Care pilot program expires and the new state system California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal Initiative (CalAIM) takes over in January.
“I expect there will be bumps, I expect that it will not be perfect at first and I expect that, in some cases, it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll have to work on,” said Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, at the Napa City Council meeting on Tuesday.
One of the more prominent changes brought by the new system is that it will be managed by Partnership HealthPlan — which is set to run the new system in 14 Northern California counties — and not directly by Napa County. That means clients of the current system will need to switch over to the new system.
For the past six years, Napa’s homeless services have been supported by a local version of the state’s Whole Person Care pilot program. The program has aimed to coordinate a range of medical, behavioral and social services — including services not typically covered by Medi-Cal, California’s low income health insurance program — to improve the health of Medi-Cal recipients with complex needs. Napa’s program has specifically focused on the homeless population, Rattigan said.
“It was an opportunity for jurisdictions, typically led by counties, to really see what worked for handling high acuity Medi-Cal clients and create a direct nexus to savings in the healthcare system,” Rattigan said. “So services on the front end would hopefully result in savings in the health care system on the back end.”
The incoming CalAIM system retains the ability for Medi-Cal to pay for services not typically covered by health insurance plans, like paying for security deposits, medically tailored meals and housing rehabilitation.
And the program goes beyond targeting people experiencing homelessness or on the verge of being homeless. Among other groups, it targets children and seniors with complicated health conditions, heavy users of hospital emergency rooms and people in nursing homes, jails or mental health crisis centers, according to California Healthline.
One of the biggest changes expected in the move to the CalAIM system is that the street outreach component of Napa’s homelessness service system will no longer be funded as it has been under Whole Person Care, according to Rattigan.
Funding for street outreach from the pilot program will last until June 2022. But, to continue funding the outreach program after the six month mark next year, Rattigan asked the Napa City Council to approve an application for a grant to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for up to $200,000. The council unanimously approved the application.
Rattigan described street outreach as an essential component of Napa County’s response to homelessness. She said outreach that’s carried out by Abode Services — which is Napa County’s contracted homeless service provider — consists of a team of about 5 to 6 people who go out in the streets and homeless encampments. The outreach teams work to connect people to services, get paperwork processed and build rapport on the front end, Rattigan said.
“Our system is built so that there’s no wrong front door. You can go through any front door and be linked to the same services,” Rattigan said. “But street outreach is typically the most common front door because it happens out on the street level, where a person is sleeping or staying. Oftentimes they untrusting of services and whatnot, so it reaches them in a place where they’re comfortable.”
Rattigan also said there will be a possible loss of services in the transition to the new system.
Napa County, she said, has established an immediate goal of transitioning those currently receiving services from Whole Person Care to CalAIM. The county is even funding a position that, for six months, will solely focus on completing paperwork for Abode Services to help people transition from one program into the other, Rattigan said.
But how smoothly the transition process will actually run is currently unclear, she said.
“Partnership HealthPlan serves 14 total counties and we imagine that on Jan. 1, while we’ll be turning in lots of paperwork to get clients, so will 13 other counties with thousands of applications coming in that need to be reviewed,” Rattigan said. “So we’re not really clear what the timing or what the criteria to determine when someone is eligible for a service will look like.”
California is pouring about $6 billion in state and federal funds into the CalAIM program over the next five years, according to a report from California Healthline.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.