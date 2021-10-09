New state health care system will bring about changes to Napa's homeless services system

Rattigan described street outreach as an essential component of Napa County’s response to homelessness. She said outreach that’s carried out by Abode Services — which is Napa County’s contracted homeless service provider — consists of a team of about 5 to 6 people who go out in the streets and homeless encampments. The outreach teams work to connect people to services, get paperwork processed and build rapport on the front end, Rattigan said.

“Our system is built so that there’s no wrong front door. You can go through any front door and be linked to the same services,” Rattigan said. “But street outreach is typically the most common front door because it happens out on the street level, where a person is sleeping or staying. Oftentimes they untrusting of services and whatnot, so it reaches them in a place where they’re comfortable.”

Rattigan also said there will be a possible loss of services in the transition to the new system.