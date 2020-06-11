New state proposal offers broader tenant protections

But lawmakers have urged the judicial council to hold off on lifting the restrictions. In a letter this week to the council, Chiu and Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Monterey Bay, said lifting the ban in August would leave renters unprotected for months until a new law can be passed and enacted as late as January.

"We strongly advise that you reconsider this action," the lawmakers wrote, and encouraged the ban to remain in place through the end of the year.

The pandemic has sent 4.9 million Californians to unemployment lines, hitting service workers and employees of small businesses hard. Enhanced federal unemployment benefits are scheduled to end in July, leaving many renters and landlords concerned over future payments.

In response to the economic upheaval, many Bay Area governments have enacted a patchwork of eviction bans and renter protections. Some of the measures are scheduled to end in coming months. San Jose, Oakland, and San Francisco have all enacted bans.

Napa County is the only Bay Area county that has not passed eviction protections. On Tuesday, county staff said he county is working with the cities on a proposed, countywide solution for the evictions issue, if the state doesn’t address the matter further. Napa County is also doing a survey of tenants to get data on the ability to pay rent.

