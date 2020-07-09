New townhouses and commercial spaces proposed for Jefferson Street lot in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vacant triangular-shaped parcel on busy Jefferson Street at the Wine Train tracks could become home to 11 townhomes and commercial space.

The property is located at 2921 Jefferson St., just north of Napa High School and adjacent to a Dutch Bros. café. The applicant is longtime owner M&A Gabaee of West Hollywood.

It will be the company’s first investment in Napa, said Sarah Withers of M&A Gabaee. “This is one of our priority projects,” she said.

“We love Napa,” she said. “It’s beautiful.” The townhomes and commercial space “will be a nice addition to the city.”

Withers said the townhomes will be rented at market rates.

“We want to make sure the development is higher quality,” she said. “These townhomes would be beautiful. Something nice so that people stay there a long time.”

According to the application, the lot is about a half-acre. The residential component of the project would total three levels. The commercial would be in a separate one-story structure. Developers would create 22 enclosed parking spaces on the ground floor and 14 non-covered parking stalls.