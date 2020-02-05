{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Avenue trees

Joe Schneider, right and his Pacific Tree Care crew planted new trees along Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 31, replacing trees that were dying.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

CALISTOGA -- The city of Calistoga is in the process of replacing the decaying trees along downtown’s Lincoln Avenue with a few new species. The project is planned to take the next three years.

About 15 trees will be replaced this year, with 10 more next year, and about five more the following year.

The majority of trees being removed are flowering pear trees, and also a few Chinese pistache, one maple and a couple of crepe myrtles, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor. Most were planted in the early ’90s and are almost 30 years old.

On Jan. 31, Pacific Tree Care was planting a crepe myrtle tree in front of West of Poppy, near the corner of Washington Street. The tree will blossom with white flowers, to contrast against the red brick building, said the company’s owner, Joe Schneider. It takes about half a day just to take the original tree out, along with its roots and old soils, he said.

Red maples and Chinese pistaches will also be planted downtown. Pistache blooms are mostly reddish in color, and are hardy, small to medium-sized trees that can withstand harsh conditions and poor quality soils.

Many of the existing trees on Lincoln Avenue are not doing well, Schneider said. “We did an inventory of trees that were dying, or performing poorly, or have a lot of decay.”

Raynor said his department is reviewing the arborist’s recommendations and will take the project to the city council for further guidance.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.