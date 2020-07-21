New Vallejo interim assistant police chief named

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALLEJO — Joseph Allio has been selected as interim assistant police chief for the Vallejo Police Department, and began serving his role on Monday, police said.

Having started his law enforcement career in 1984, Allio has experience working in many positions and assignments including patrol, investigations, SWAT, youth services, internal affairs, and community services.

Most recently, Allio served as police chief for the city of Fairfield in 2017, and served as interim chief for the Vallejo Police Department in 2019.

Additionally, Allio was a founding member of the Fairfield police Peer Support Team, participated in the development of "active shooter" response training, and developed and implemented the Police Probation Team.

"Interim Assistant Chief Allio is a seasoned law enforcement veteran and will be an invaluable asset to this department as we continue to improve and evolve," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.

The Vallejo City Council approved the assistant chief position on July 14, and plans to fund the position out of the Vallejo Police Department's 2020-2021 budget.