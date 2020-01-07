Anyone who plans to ride the Vine bus around the city of Napa had best make certain they are up to date on the big route revamp.
The Vine on Monday had a new look. It marked the first major reshuffling of city of Napa routes since December 2012.
Old routes focused on geographic coverage, as had been done in many suburban areas, Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said. Routes were circular.
New routes are “small loops” with more of an out-and-back emphasis. Most routes have equal travel time to and from destinations. Jefferson Street, Imola Avenue, Soscol Avenue and Trancas Street, with their shops, jobs and medical services, are high-frequency bus service corridors, NVTA officials said.
The NVTA spent several months trying to alert riders in advance to the new routes. It presented information on the buses and at senior-living communities. It placed newspaper ads and did radio announcements.
“We did a massive outreach campaign ... we didn’t want there to be confusion on what the last routes did and what the new ones are going to do,” Miller said Friday.
So how did the new route roll-out go?
“I think any time you make such a large-scale change as with the local routes, there is definitely some growing pains,” NVTA Principal Planner Rebecca Schenck said early Monday afternoon.
For example, the agency received questions on the new bus signs, which are gray instead of white. Riders need to look for gray signs, she said.
Also, the agency received calls from riders seeking clarification about changes, Schenck said.
One problem was outside the agency’s control—the revised Browns Valley route had to deal with Browns Valley Road closing for four hours near Westwood Hills Park because of a fatal car accident. But, Schenck said, that would have been an issue with the old route.
Vine bus ridership slumped in recent years, falling from about 1.2 million riders in 2015-16 to closer to 1 million. Transportation officials listed a range of causes, among them more people being able to afford cars.
Transportation official aren’t predicting the new routes will create an immediate ridership renaissance. In fact, they’ve said the new routes will probably initially send ridership totals falling slightly, even if the Vine serves the same number of riders.
That seeming conundrum is due to the way the Vine tabulates riders. A transfer from one bus to another counts as another ride. The revised routes are expected to result in fewer transfers.
“Ultimately, what we really want to do is make the ridership go up as well,” Miller said.
That’s what the new routes are designed to do.
Go to https://vinetransit.com/ to see the new routes. Riders can also post comments to the NVTA on what they think about the changes. Printed schedules are available at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center at 625 Burnell St.
NVTA officials said in July the Vine costs about $1.8 million annually to operate, whether with the old routes or new routes. The agency rejected other possible route options in part because of costs. For example, having on-demand shuttle service in the city of Napa would cost about $2.2 million annually.
The Vine in spring revamped its express bus routes. These are the buses that take commuters to Suisun City and Fairfield, the Vallejo ferry and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station.
The Vine also operates on-demand service in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.
