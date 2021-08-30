 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New weather system expected to push wildfire smoke from Bay Area skies

New weather system expected to push wildfire smoke from Bay Area skies

{{featured_button_text}}
BNC-20210310-NWS-01.jpg

HORIZONTAL - The National Weather Service (NWS) logo. The NWS provides weather, water, and climate data, forecasts and warnings for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy. (Photo courtesy of the NWS)

 NWS

The Bay Area's air quality is forecast to improve over the next couple of days as a new weather pattern moves in from offshore, pushing the current blanket of wildfire smoke out of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Monday, an upper trough will increase the presence of onshore winds that will push the smoke to the north and east, according to a Weather Service smoke model.

"It looks like it's going remain in a trough pattern throughout the week," said Weather Service Meteorologist Anna Schneider.

That means temperatures should drop to a little below normal by Wednesday, Schneider said.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually in the 70s along the coast and in the 80s in inland areas.

Monday morning, lingering wildfire smoke was expected to cause hazy and smoky skies but pollution levels weren't forecast to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert was in effect, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Monday's air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range, according to the Air District.

"However, smoke may mix to the surface at times causing intermittent and isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels," according to an Air District news release.

Over the weekend, the Air District issued Spare the Air alerts due to high levels of ozone and fine particulate pollution.

"The hot temperatures and the fires sort of kicking up a notch and the marine layer was lower than we expected, so air quality got worse on Friday and Saturday and then we extended (the Spare the Air alert) through Sunday," said Air District spokesperson Aaron Richardson.

Last year, starting in August, the Bay Area had a run of 30 straight Spare the Air alerts mostly as a result of wildfire smoke, and while this year's impacts haven't been quite as bad, we are still in the midst of fire season, Richardson said.

Interim Napa County Fire Chief Jason Martin discusses how residents can curb spark-inducing activities to prevent starting a wildfire. Video courtesy of Napa County Facebook Live, Aug. 18, 2021

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UNICEF says 10 million Afghan children vulnerable

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News