A plan to build as many as 70 apartments in Napa — greenlighted by the city in 2014 but later stalled — has been relaunched.
Applicant Napa One LP has refiled an application with the city to build three, three-story apartment buildings at 2611 and 2617 First St.
The homes would be located near the intersection of First Street and Freeway Drive, near Westwood School.
Jim Reilly and Patrick Scheufler, both of Aptos, California, are the property owners.
The plan originally called for 50 units, but Reilly and Scheufler hope to add another 15 to 20 units. That depends on if they can get another access point to the property, which they are working on, said Scheufler.
The plan is to build “workforce” housing that restaurant and hospitality employees can afford, said Reilly.
“If you work in Napa, you should be able to live in Napa,” he said in a 2014 interview.
“It will be really beautiful property; something that looks like it belongs in Napa,” said Scheufler on Wednesday.
“Jim doesn’t like to build cheap stuff,” he said.
Quality is important to him, said Reilly in the 2014 interview. He expects to build the apartments with “very high energy standards,” such as LED lighting and efficient heating and cooling systems.
“We’ll have some solar on the property too — as much as we can,” said Scheufler.
“I won’t own an apartment (building) that I myself wouldn’t live in,” Reilly said at the time.
“I’m not going to put junk out there,” said Reilly. At the same time, “I don’t like to have the most expensive apartments out there. I try to make everything affordable. Something that people want to live in and take care of,” he said.
In addition to the apartments, the project will include garages, laundry facilities, storage areas and a management office. The lot size totals 1.69 acres.
Existing structures, including detached single-family dwellings built between 1890 and 1930 will be demolished, said the application.
Construction should take about 11 months, and could begin as soon as June 2019, said the application.
Scheufler said a “perfect storm” of events caused the project to be delayed. That included the August 2014 earthquake, the recent wildfires, changes in staff at the city planning department and a possible sale of the property.
Scheufler anticipates the project will go before the Planning Commission again, but he’s hopeful it will progress smoothly.
“The city of Napa is in dire need of housing,” Scheufler said.