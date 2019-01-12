New Year's resolutions: Napa Valley fitness experts talk about setting goals & changing behaviors
It’s January and your resolution is finally to start exercising, to get fit.
Some of the keys to keeping those resolutions are setting a simple, short-term goal that is easily achievable; doing an activity that you enjoy; and doing it with a partner, to hold you accountable. Other keys are making a commitment to change your behavior and thus your lifestyle, and being consistent in that new behavior until it becomes a habit.
This past week, the St. Helena Star reached out to exercise and fitness experts in the area, including Calistoga’s Donavan Almond, Napa’s Sean McCawley, and St. Helena’s Jake Scheideman and Eric Chesky. All had advice for people starting out their fitness programs.
Donavan Almond
If you say to yourself, I’m going to work out five or six times a week, you’re likely setting yourself up for disappointment and failure. And you don’t want to do that, said Almond, who is owner of DWS (Donavan Wellness Solutions) and Calistoga Fit in Calistoga.
The thing is to start slow and realize that exercise is part of a lifestyle. “You need to take all the aspects of your life and ask yourself what is the best way that I can involve health, wellness and fitness into my life,” Almond said.
“If you enjoy having a glass or two of wine each night and if you have a social aspect in your life that you want to continue, if you have professional goals, then you need to blend what is going to be best for you and try to figure out how health and wellness is going to enhance that,” he added.
Whether it be walking, jogging, going to the gym, joining a fitness class or taking a bike ride, at the beginning of the year, you need to be consistent. Although your first spinning class or boot camp class may be difficult, you’re going to get more comfortable after four or five classes.
As a new member of Calistoga Fit or any gym, you may be overwhelmed by the choices available. Almond said, “When we tell people when they come in, I know we have a lot of stuff, but let’s focus on one or two things, let’s find something that fits well for you and you’re comfortable doing. It might be a class or you might come to the treadmill for these two days, but let’s find that focus for the first month.”
Then, as you start to master that first level, you still have other doors you can open, other offerings or classes that you can take. “Let’s focus on one or two things and then when you transition to another level, you’ll have a good transition,” he said. Think of it as a video game.
Sean McCawley
“The New Year’s resolution bug is a perfect catalyst for sparking motivational visions for the future to sustain our health, enlighten our minds, and enjoy more time with our friends and loved and ones,” said Napa’s Sean McCawley, founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness.
Typically, those resolutions include losing weight, changing diet or stopping smoking, drinking or other detrimental health vices, he added.
“These are great motivational factors to improve one’s health. However, we find that they are challenging to sustain. Sure, it’s great to hit the local gym offering the New Year signing special discounted rate. But what happens when you become too busy and going to the gym becomes a drag? Once exercise becomes a chore, people can fall off very easily.
“When people come to us looking to improve their health, we start by identifying sustainable physical activities that can be performed consistently. Fun and stimulating physical activities can be easily repeated. If we pick a form of physical activity we enjoy, we’ll more than likely want to go back for more.
“Perhaps as a New Year’s resolution, we should start to look back into what we enjoy doing.
- Do you have a child you can throw a frisbee or ball around with?
- How about a friend you would like to talk to on a walk?
- Maybe you’re a hobbyist who likes to garden, build things or redecorate the house?”
McCawley said these activities all count as exercise.
Jake Scheideman
For Jake Scheideman getting into an exercise routine is the toughest part of keeping a New Year’s resolution. “Staying committed to an exercise routine while juggling other life commitments is challenging. He recommends an app for those on the move called the “12 Minute Athlete.”
Scheideman, owner of both St. Helena Cyclery and Napa Valley Velo in Napa, writes that gym memberships and usage spike in January and fade off by April because everyone’s good intentions get derailed by a many factors, lofty expectations and lack of routine into our daily lives.
Scheideman has several tips:
- Start small, commit to something that you can fit into your life without too much interruption or impact into your busy life -- but commit to something.
- Choose a goal, something that will motivate you to continue with your commitment when life gets in the way.
- Choose a partner in your routine, someone whom you commit to when you don’t want to exercise.
- Or choose an event that motivates you to keep working -- a 5K, a triathlon, a Spartan, etc., something for you to look forward to. You’ll enjoy the training, the lead up, and feel great about accomplishing your goal.
Then, “commit to another!”
Eric Chesky
Eric Chesky, owner of Napa Valley Health Spa, said he both likes and dislikes New Year’s resolutions. Likes them because they represent a chance for renewal; dislikes them because most people fail.
“So I recommend a serious conversation with yourself -- or with a professional health and fitness expert -- to set realistic goals that are strategically planned over a three-month period. I believe it takes at least that time period to begin the process of establishing permanency -- the daily act of consistently doing good things for yourself that make you feel better."
“On the nutrition front, figure out a plan that works for you or speak to a professional who will get you on the right path. I believe in accountability and tracking your intake. Even if you only do it for a week every now and then, it can be a life changer. I happen to like MyFitnessPal as an app to use to track your intake. It will readily identify your tendencies and weaknesses and you simply make reasonable changes that create greater health and performance.
“On the mind and spirit front, read. And read things that motivate you, spiritually elevate you, improve your thinking skills as ultimately your thoughts lead to actions. How you really live. Many people have said that everything in life starts with an idea. That's why your mind and spirit are so critically important to producing the most favorable ideas that lead to a better life.”