New York Times investigation reveals Court of Master Sommeliers's 'sexual harassment problem'

The Americas chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers has for years perpetuated a toxic culture that allowed for the sexual abuse of female master sommelier candidates, a New York Times investigation found.
Twenty-one women described suffering sexual assault, manipulation or harassment at the hands of the court’s male title holders, according to the investigation, which cites a roster of well-known sommeliers, many with roots in California wine country, including Napa Valley.
'Master Sommelier' is perhaps the most elite title in all of American wine; it’s been awarded to just 155 people since the Napa-headquartered Americas chapter of the court was founded in 1997, the New York Times reported. Of the 155 recipients, just 24 have been women.
The Times’ investigation details how male master sommeliers often leveraged their standing within the court over its female candidates, assuaging them with everything from promises for “professional favors in return for sex” to requests for their undergarments.
One particular Master Sommelier, Geoff Kruth, is accused of sexual assault, inappropriate sexual advances and pressuring young female candidates into having sexual relations with him by more than half a dozen women who spoke to the New York Times. Kruth, a Sonoma State University alumnus, was previously the wine director at The Farmhouse Inn and Restaurant in Forestville.
Kruth, through a lawyer, told the Times he believed the relations were consensual.
The article also mentions Robert Bath, a veteran of Napa’s wine industry and a professor at the Culinary Institute of America. Bath, a board member of the court’s and a former vice chairman, was suspended from 2007 until 2009 because of “multiple allegations” of sexual misconduct, a spokesperson told the Times. Bath acknowledged the suspension to the Times, writing in an email that he had been a member of the court since 1993 and remained “in good standing with the Court to this day.”
Support Local Journalism
Bath did not immediately respond to a Register request for comment.
Matt Stamp, the vice chairman of the board in 2018 during the court’s infamous cheating scandal, left his position by “mutual agreement” after the investigation into the cheating revealed that he had failed to disclose sexual relationships with two women among the cohort involved with that year’s exam, according to the Times.
Stamp, the co-owner of Compline Wine Bar in downtown Napa, is “currently barred from all court programming and examinations,” the Times' article says.
Stamp did not immediately respond to a Register request for comment.
The court established a hotline in September to facilitate anonymous reports of ethical violations. No such resource had previously existed, the Times reported, other than for candidates to directly approach the court’s board, which has “often included the men accused.”
Tim Carl contributed to this story.
Watch Now: How Drinking Red Wine Can Benefit Your Health
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.