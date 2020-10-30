New York Times investigation reveals Court of Master Sommeliers's 'sexual harassment problem'

The Americas chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers has for years perpetuated a toxic culture that allowed for the sexual abuse of female master sommelier candidates, a New York Times investigation found.

Twenty-one women described suffering sexual assault, manipulation or harassment at the hands of the court’s male title holders, according to the investigation, which cites a roster of well-known sommeliers, many with roots in California wine country, including Napa Valley.

'Master Sommelier' is perhaps the most elite title in all of American wine; it’s been awarded to just 155 people since the Napa-headquartered Americas chapter of the court was founded in 1997, the New York Times reported. Of the 155 recipients, just 24 have been women.

The Times’ investigation details how male master sommeliers often leveraged their standing within the court over its female candidates, assuaging them with everything from promises for “professional favors in return for sex” to requests for their undergarments.