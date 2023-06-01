Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This June's collection of Napa Valley events celebrating its LGBTQ community will include a new addition: the Yountville Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Pride Celebration.

“We’d seen that people were doing it throughout the community,” said Laticia Sahs, the chamber's membership and marketing manager at the Chamber, “but (this year) we’ve done some really coordinated efforts to bring together an official Yountville Pride Celebration week.”

While Pride has had a presence in the scenic wine country town in previous years, it hadn’t been as organized in Yountville until this year’s week of festivities. “It was something that already existed but putting the call out there really sparked the idea,” Sahs said, referring to the local businesses whose fundraising efforts now line the Yountville chamber's website.

Events profiled and organized by the group range from a raising of the Pride flag on June 6, two music and dance events June 11, and a series of wine tastings. Many event organizers will donate a portion of their proceeds — from 5% to 100% — to LGBTQ Connection Napa, who use the funds for their client, counseling and social services, according to Heather "Coach" Bailie, director of training and technical assistance.

Many fundraising events have a steep entry cost, and Sahs said that while many chamber members wanted “to have their voice there and show their support,” they were unable to organize more communal or lower-cost events due to staffing issues. The chamber encouraged local businesses to operate as normal but to donate a portion of their proceeds as a middle ground.

For those unable to afford the pricier events on the calendar, Sahs pointed to Pride Music in the Park on June 11, organized with the town of Yountville and the wider community.

Michelle Dickinson, who will have a booth featuring crafts and spreading the word about her LGBTQ Playdates, said that an event like this “is needed; it's past overdue.”

“It’s a nice visual for the queer community in Napa to know that there is support from these various areas of Napa County,” she said, hoping that similar public celebrations will become the norm throughout Napa Valley.

The event will feature music in English and Spanish, fun “kid-friendly activities,” and a selection of local food trucks. Local Pride icon Rob Doughty, aka DJ Rotten Robbie, will be running the dance party from 3 to 4 p.m.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Doughty expressed his happiness with the growth of Pride celebrations in the county, recalling that when he and his now-husband Eric Oesterle helped found Napa Pride in 2003 they had only two events. Between Yountville, Napa and American Canyon, the list now exceeds 30.

“We didn’t even hold hands walking down the street 20 years ago,” said Oesterle, but now it largely feels like “I live in a community of allies.”

More than 30 Pride events are scheduled across Napa County in June and early July, in American Canyon, Napa, Yountville and elsewhere.

All of June:

- Rent a bicycle with Napa Valley Bike Tours and receive a slice of rainbow cake from Bouchon Bakery and a glass of wine from Stewart Cellars to celebrate Pride Month. 6500 Washington St., Yountville.

- Celebrate Pride with Rainbow Sprinkle Cookies from the Clif Family Bruschetteria food truck. One hundred present of the proceeds during June will be donated to LGBTQ Connection Napa. 709 Main St., St Helena.

- Purchase a grazing board from Graze Provisions during the month of June and 5% of the proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ Connection Napa. 1758 Industrial Way (Suite 106), Napa.

- Taste Pride Month with Annie the Baker’s classic sugar cookies, now with special Pride decorations. A portion of cookie sales throughout the month of June will be donated to LGBTQ Connection. Annie will ship anywhere in the U.S. Info: anniethebaker.square.site.

- The Napa County Library will host various events, activities and displays throughout June to celebrate, commemorate and educate about Pride month.

June 3:

- Cruise in the Pride Car Parade through downtown Napa while tuning into KVYN-FM 99.3 for festive Pride music. Meet in the Napa High School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. to cruise south down Jefferson Street at 7 p.m. Then join the after-party at Napa Valley Distillery for cocktails and dancing with DJ Rotten Robbie. Free event but limited seating. Must be at least 21 to enter the after-party. Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa.

June 5:

- Celebrate Pride Week at Bardessono Hotel & Spa. Use the code “pride” when booking during June 5-11 and 5% of the proceeds will go to LGBTQ Connection Napa. 6526 Yount St., Yountville.

- Celebrate Pride Week at Hotel Yountville. Use the code “pride” when booking during June 5-11 and 5% of the proceeds will go to LGBTQ Connection Napa. 6462 Washington St., Yountville.

June 6:

- Join the Yountville mayor and town council at 2:30 p.m. outside of Town Hall for a raising of the Pride flag to celebrate Pride Month. 6516 Washington St., Yountville.

- Enjoy Pride Week at The Oasis by Hoopes from June 6-11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Receive one free four-pack of minis during your visit. 6204 Washington St., Napa.

June 7:

- Join Clif Family Winery for a Sip and Support Day with the Clif Family Bruschetteria Truck. Twenty percent of the day’s sales from food and wine will be donated to LGBTQ Connection Napa. The food truck will be accepting orders from noon until 6:30 p.m. 709 Main St., St Helena.

June 8:

- Participate in a Pride Trivia Night at Cornerstone Cellars from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free event, but RSVP quickly as space is limited. 6505 Washington St., Yountville.

June 9:

- Visit Jessup Cellars for a tasting, dinner and performance by Abigail Choi Arader. Ten percent of event proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ Connection. 6740 Washington St., Yountville.

- Enjoy an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance party with games, music from DJ Tamer, sweets from Sweetie Pies, and plenty of tea. RSVP now to visit Foley Johnson Winery and Silverado Vineyards for the event. 8350 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), Rutherford.

- Pick up a take-home rainbow crochet craft kit while supplies last! Available at all Napa County Library locations for ages 11 and up.

June 10:

- Celebrate the diverse communities of Napa Valley at Domaine Chandon from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Listen to music sets by DJ Umami while face painting on the lawn, watching and learning samba dancing, and sipping Chandon wines. Dinner included. 1 California Drive, Yountville.

- Revel in ABBA tunes spun by DJ Rotten Robbie at the ABBA Pride Dance Party! This event kicks off Be Bubbly’s Be Generous Campaign benefiting LGBTQ Connection in Napa. 8 to11 p.m. 1407 Second St., Napa.

- Partake in a “Brunch in the Name of Love” at Migration winery’s Drag Brunch Experience. Tasty brunch bites will be served alongside drag entertainment and a flight of Rosé from the Duckhorn Portfolio’s wineries. The Duckhorn Portfolio will be making a donation to Co-Fermented, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community within the wine industry. 1451 Stanly Lane, Napa.

- Visit Silver Trident Winery for a “Sip and Support” weekend. Ten percent of all wine sales on June 10-11 will be donated to LGBTQ Connection Napa. 6495 Washington St., Yountville.

June 11:

- Dance at the Handwritten Wines Courtyard champagne disco with DJ Rotten Robbie. Complementary event, but food and drink will be available for purchase. No RSVP needed. Ten percent of proceeds will go to LGBTQ Connection. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6494 Washington St., Yountville.

- Experience a fun and kid-friendly afternoon and evening celebrating Pride at Yountville’s Veterans Park. Activities include a family dance party, crafts, and local bands and food trucks. Wine and beer available for purchase with sales going to Yountville Kiwanis and the LGBTQ Connection. 3 to 7 p.m. 6465 Washington St., Yountville.

June 15:

- Attend Dancing Queens Dance & Drag at Blue Note Napa. DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning records all night long for lip-sync and drag dance performances. A portion of the proceeds will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa and additional donations will be taken at the door. 6 to 10 p.m. 1030 Main St., Napa.

June 17:

- Relax in the Carneros Resort and Spa’s vineyard-view pool, listen to music sets by DJ Rotten Robbie, sip Moët & Chandon champagne, and celebrate Pride Month in luxury. A donation will be made to LGBTQ Connection Napa. $150 per person, $75 for resort guests. 1 to 4 p.m. 4048 Sonoma Highway (Highway 12/121), Carneros.

- Celebrate Pride and enjoy a pleasant day at the park with the city of American Canyon and Napa LGBTQ Connection. 20 Benton Way, American Canyon.

June 18:

- Experience a Sunday Supper Lobster Boil courtesy of Be Bubbly, Napa Valley Lobster Co., Beau Joie Champagne and performing artist Juliano Wade. All proceeds from tickets donated to LGBTQ Connection will be matched by the organizers. 5 to 9 p.m. 1407 Second St., Napa.

June 27:

- Serenade Oxbow Public Market during Pride Karaoke Locals Nights. Sing all your favorite Pride songs and enjoy a cupcake or two from Kara’s Cupcakes and other discounts market wide. 5 to 7 p.m. 610 First St., Napa.

June 28:

- Learn about LGBTQ history and culture in a Snack & Learn event hosted digitally by the Napa County Office of Education. 2 p.m.

- Exercise your right to read and learn about books banned for LGBTQ content at the Napa County Library. Enjoy light snacks and good conversations. The featured book will be "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel. Open to ages 14 and up. 6 to 7:15 p.m. 580 Coombs St., Napa.

June 29:

-Enjoy the monthly LGBTQ at The Q to round out your Pride Month celebrations. Drink and dine while DJ Rotten Robbie spins the night away. 4 to 9 p.m. 1313 Main St., Napa.

July 4:

-Join the LGBTQ contingent of the Napa Fourth of July Parade. Decorate your car with Pride flags and memorabilia or march on foot. A festive conclusion to Pride Month. Parade 10 a.m. but arrive 8 to 9 a.m. to join the Pride section.

