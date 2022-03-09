 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newly confirmed COVID-19 results in Napa County drop to 8 on Wednesday

COVID-19 update

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa County dropped into the single digits on Wednesday, according to public health officials.

The county’s COVID-19 informational website added only eight positive tests to its total, compared to 47 on Tuesday and 58 for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend. Fourteen people in the county were hospitalized with the virus, the same number as on Tuesday.

Daily updates from the county Health and Human Services agency reflect when positive COVID-19 tests are recorded, a metric that has obscured the speed with which a wintertime infection surge driven by the virus’s faster-spreading Omicron variant has ebbed. Even as Napa County’s weekly counts have dropped from a high of 1,993 for the week ending Jan. 27, the county health department has said only a fraction of its weekly updates have reflected new illnesses, with delayed reporting of older infections accounting for most cases.

Cases per day, a statistic based on actual test dates rather than when test results are confirmed, have slid from a Jan. 5 high of 522 to fewer than 40 every day since Feb. 25, according to the county COVID-19 website.

