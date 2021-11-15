 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newly opened Four Seasons Napa Valley resort sells for near-record price

  • Updated
Four Seasons Napa Valley

Calistoga's Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley, also known as 400 Silverado Trail, officially opened Nov. 1.

 Bonjwing Lee photo

The recently opened resort at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga, also known as Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, will soon be under new ownership.

Irvine-based Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is purchasing the 85-room hotel from Boston-based property fund manager Alcion Ventures for about $175 million.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, and the price of $2.1 million per key would amount to the second-biggest U.S. hotel deal ever, surpassed only by Hyatt Hotels Corp.’s acquisition of the Ventana Big Sur resort this summer at $2.5 million per key, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and San Francisco Business Times.

Though the property will change hands, it will still be managed by the Four Seasons.         

“We are pleased to have been acquired by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. This is a testament to the special nature of our new resort, located within a working winery in Napa Valley’s charming Calistoga,” Four Seasons said in a statement. “Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will continue to operate Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley under a long-term management agreement.”

People are also reading…

The deal is expected to close within the next month.

The resort had been under construction for nearly a decade and officially opened on Nov. 1. Rooms start at about $1,200 per night.

Each Thanksgiving, Americans stuff themselves full of food to celebrate the holiday. Here are some fun facts to swallow down along with dinner.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

California’s 2020 fire siege: wildfires by the numbers

California’s 2020 fire siege: wildfires by the numbers

In a year of superlatives, some statistics stand out for California’s 2020 fire year: Four million acres, 112 million tons of greenhouse gases, thousands of lightning strikes, 11 million gallons of fire retardant. And 31 lost lives.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News