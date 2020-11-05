News Analysis: With ballot initiatives, Californians cling to a system controlled by powerful groups

California voters were first empowered to govern by ballot measure in 1911. But it took almost seven decades and the anti-tax crusade of a cantankerous, fist-shaking businessman to reveal the political strength of a direct democracy tool that has come to redefine the state's politics ever since.

What Howard Jarvis discovered in 1978 with Proposition 13 was that the public's distrust of government was a kind of electoral rocket fuel that could carry almost any payload into orbit. It no longer took haggling with legislators in Sacramento to write a law. It took only a popular concept and — over the last two decades — enough money to wage a nonstop blitzkrieg of TV commercials and mailbox fliers.

On Tuesday, voters waded through a dozen propositions covering a variety of complicated policy ideas. Most were carefully crafted by powerful interest groups, often as much a solution to their problems as addressing an urgent public need.

"What this cycle showed, maybe more than any other, is that you can pay for a law if you don't like something that's going on," Democratic political strategist Gale Kaufman said. "With brute strength, you can buy yourself virtually any law you want or defeat any law you want."