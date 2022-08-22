News recap: Aug 15-21

Executive Editor Dan Evans gives a recap of the news published in the Napa Valley Register from Aug. 15 to 21.
About 40 protesters and counterprotesters showed up at an Adam Schiff book signing event at Napa's Copperfield's Books on Friday.
Napa's Kastner Honda has a new owner, but the name remains the same.
Authorities have identified the woman who died Aug. 13 in a five-vehicle crash after she drove the wrong way on Highway 29, according to Napa Police.
A Texas woman faces a felony DUI allegation after a two-vehicle crash Saturday on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man who arrested outside a Napa business Sunday may face an additional felony charge after threatening an officer who detained him, according to Napa Police.
Jason Alexander, who was once married to Britney Spears for 55 hours, has been jailed in Napa County on warrant charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Calistoga Tribune, the only remaining newspaper that solely serves Calistoga, will cease publication, likely at the end of next month, according to a Thursday report from the Yountville Sun.
Napa County is questioning a change made by Cal Fire to the Napa County Fire Department.
A boater who fell off a vessel and then was struck by its propeller was rescued from Lake Berryessa early Monday evening, authorities said.
A domestic dispute Sunday at a Napa home resulted in a Vallejo man’s arrest on suspicion of kidnapping and other felonies, police reported.