Newsom administration gave far less COVID-19 relief cash to smaller communities, audit finds

How funds are shared between state and local governments could be a key component of relief efforts this year in Sacramento and Washington. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9-trillion assistance program last week that includes significant help for state and local governments struggling to pay for pandemic response programs while also still providing traditional services. The state's current budget was drafted with the hope that as much as $14 billion in additional relief would arrive for state programs — an expectation that fizzled after opposition by congressional Republicans to the idea.

The relief package signed into law by President Trump last spring earmarked $15.3 billion for government assistance in California. The state's most populous cities and counties received $5.8 billion of that amount directly from the federal government. State officials were given the task of handing out the remaining $9.5 billion and the Legislature adopted a budget that allocated almost half of that amount to public schools with the next largest portion directed toward reimbursing state government COVID-19 expenses.